The futuristic function of PS5 could read its vital signs and integrate them into the game – BGR

Sony has not yet introduced the PS5 in all its glory, but we know that the new PlayStation 5 will have the same hardware as the Xbox Series X. When it comes to basic specifications, the same 7 nm AMD chips will power both consoles, and each of them will come with on-board SSD storage. But that's where the magic begins, since Sony and Microsoft will try to attract buyers with some exclusive features. Microsoft already introduced some of them earlier this week, when it released most of the X Series specifications. Sony has not made any PlayStation 5 announcements since early January when it revealed the PS5 logo at CES 2020, but lately we have seen a lot of game-related patents emerge, which gave us an idea of ​​what Sony's next-generation gaming experience might be like.

While there is no way to prove that these inventions will be available as soon as the PS5 is released, the patents certainly show that Sony is thinking outside the box for the PlayStation 5. Just the other day we talked about two of those patents that described the Controller innovations that make the PS5 stand out compared to the Xbox. Now, a new discovery reveals that one of the ideas proposed by Sony would add a crazy futuristic layer to the PlayStation 5 gaming experience.

Sony has not even recognized the commercial name of the next DualShock controller, anything other than DualShock 5 is nonsense, but the Japanese giant revealed some of its features. The controller will have better tactics than ever for an even more immersive gaming experience. The patents that followed suggested that the controller will feature a microphone for voice commands, as well as new backward-facing buttons. Sony has just released an accessory that brings backward-facing buttons to the DualShock 4 controller, confirming its interest in adding backward-facing controls for some games.

A new patent application that has just been discovered describes the technology that would allow the PS5 to interpret the biometric data read by the controller, including heart rate and sweat, and even combine that information with the information from a camera. The objective of this technology is that the console automatically activates actions in the game based on specific parameters, and could work well with horror games or any other type of content that can accelerate your pulse.

The patent appeared online earlier this week and since its initial discovery, IGN He detected a detail not previously reported that explained that a separate accessory might actually be responsible for collecting biofeedback information.

"There is a need to provide a low-cost peripheral,quot; that can "provide greater functionality for a range of different applications," says a part of the patent. This suggests that the DualShock 5 would require a separate accessory to read biometric data instead of sending it with integrated sensors. If that is the case, the accessory could also work with current or third-party DualShock 4 controllers. Again, Sony is patenting many PlayStation ideas at the moment, but there is no guarantee that any of them will be used with the PS5 this year or even at all.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock