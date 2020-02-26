The future of Timo Werner in the hands of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp – Kaveh Solhekol, The Insider | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML17eeac155ae3a623432d1130fef8cbd511% %MINIFYHTML17eeac155ae3a623432d1130fef8cbd512%





Timo Werner has said that his game would adapt to the style of Liverpool.

In his last weekly column, Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol reflects on the future of Timo Werner, the possible battle of Manchester City to keep Raheem Sterling and much more …

Timo Werner: Are you destined for Anfield?

The future of Timo Werner is in the hands of Jurgen Klopp.

Werner will become a Liverpool player this summer if Klopp decides to activate his £ 50 million release clause and if he can convince Werner that he will play regularly next season.

It is almost certain that he will leave RB Leipzig in summer due to his exemption clause and favors a move to Liverpool whenever he can play.

Last week he described Liverpool as the best club in the world and Klopp as the best coach in the world.

In the field, let your performances speak. He scored in the victory of the Leipzig Champions League in the Spurs last Wednesday and again scored in the 5-0 victory at Schalke on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp already has a formidable attack force in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho and Mohamed Salah

That made 28 goals so far this season for a Leipzig team that is only one point behind Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Leipzig fans expect Werner to leave at the end of the season, but moving to Liverpool is complicated because they already have possibly the best first three in the world.

Werner accepts that he would have serious competition at Anfield in the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho and Mohamed Salah and, to be fair to him, he still does not believe he is at his level.

Werner celebrates the goal against Tottenham in the Champions League last week

However, as it was seen last month when Erling Braut Haaland chose to move from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund, the best young payers increasingly seek to move to clubs where they are guaranteed to play.

If Liverpool can give their representatives the guarantees they need, then Werner playing for Liverpool next season becomes a real possibility.

Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also want it, but fortunately for Leipzig, all the talk about Werner's future doesn't seem to be affecting his performances.

His goal against Schalke on Saturday was a typical Werner goal: cut from inside the left channel and finish with the right foot.

You can imagine him doing that for Liverpool next season, but only if Klopp thinks it's worth 50 million pounds and only if he can convince Werner that he will play.

Raheem Sterling – The city has the money to stop Real Madrid

The moment was not great. A few days after Manchester City had been kicked out of European competition for two seasons, Raheem Sterling appeared on the cover of the Spanish sports newspaper AS with a Real Madrid shirt on one shoulder and a City shirt on the other.

Sterling is one of the highest profile sports stars in the world, so it is not surprising that AS and L & # 39; Equipe wanted to interview him before a Champions League qualifying match between Real Madrid and the City.

Do we see a larger image if we move away? Is this the first part of a master plan to move Sterling from the city to Madrid? And that plan is being directed behind the scenes by Real Madrid?

Raheem Sterling has previously attracted the interest of Spanish giants Real Madrid

After all, it wouldn't be the first time they used an interview in the Spanish media to get a player to flirt with them.

To his credit, Sterling was diplomatic when AS asked him directly if he wanted to move to Madrid one day: "How do I respond to that?" he said. "Is the camera live or just taking pictures?"

In the circumstances, that was the right thing, but his future will become a great topic of conversation this summer if the City loses its appeal to the Court of Sports Arbitration.

Sterling went on to say that he was happy in City but open to challenges in the future. Those challenges will look more tempting if the City is outside Europe during two of the best years of his career.

At 25, Sterling still has time on his side and in City he is one of the highest paid players in the world with a contract that runs until 2023. Eden Hazard did not move to Real Madrid until he was 28 and Sterling is not in a hurry to leave Manchester.

Why would he do it? He has become the player and the man who is in City and under the direction of Pep Guardiola.

Sterling has become one of the best players in the world under Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, off the field, he recently signed lucrative support agreements with Gillette and Pepsi and last year he was second on the SportPro list of the 50 most marketable athletes in the world.

These agreements will compensate for any potential loss of income if CAS maintains the European prohibition of the City. However, smart money is that the City has at least some success in CAS.

Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Galatasaray have won important victories and concessions there appealing against financial penalties for fair play and City will be represented by some of the best sports lawyers in the world.

In the public city, players say the right thing and do not rock the boat. They are willing to wait until all the facts in CAS come out before thinking about their own futures. However, some City players keep their options open in private.

However, one thing is for sure. City is not a sales club and will never be under Sheikh Mansour.

A ban from the Champions League and the loss of £ 100 million a year in revenue would make it difficult, but by no means impossible, to retain players like Sterling.

As one legal expert said: "The city has a good chance of winning at CAS because they are richer than Uefa."

And they have a good chance to hold on to Sterling because their owners are richer than those of Real Madrid.

Tottenham paying the price

The natives are getting restless in Tottenham.

Not all Spurs fans are convinced that José Mourinho was the right man to replace Mauricio Pochettino, but one thing everyone agrees is that they had to sign a forward last month.

The long-term injuries of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have left the Spurs without a recognized striker and some fans have had enough.

Anxious about a report from an eyewitness about Werner's performance, I asked the Spurs season ticket holder if he had been in the game against Leipzig last Wednesday.

"Did not say. "I am not paying £ 93.50 when we do not sign a forward."

Solskjaer gives Ferguson a run for his money

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost 16 games since becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United 11 months ago.

Frequently asked questions about whether he is the right man for the job. The results and actions have been inconsistent, but outside the field, credit must be given for reviewing United's transfer strategy.

Gone are the days when United would spend more than the fees and rates for players who really didn't want to be in Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job in the transfer market since taking over Manchester United

The character is as important as the skill now and the five players Solskjaer has signed seem to have a promising future in Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dan James, Bruno Fernandes and the loan firm of Odion Igalho have improved the Solskjaer team and their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Solskjaer himself was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's United best signings, only £ 1.5 million from Molde, and two of Ferguson's best players were among his first five purchases: Viv Anderson, Brian McClair, Mark Hughes, Jim Leighton and Lee Sharpe.

Pannick in the streets of Lausanne

Things have changed. They always do. In the old days, if a football club had been convicted of breaking the rules, it may have been a matter of resignation.

Not now. Currently appeals, denies everything and issues statements drafted vigorously.

Meanwhile, journalists covering stories are attacked and threatened online.

Welcome to modern football.

However, having said that, Manchester City insists that they have done nothing wrong and are confident that they will be approved in CAS.

Your best signing this season could be the lawyer David Pannick of £ 20,000 per day, who will represent you at your appeal hearing in Lausanne in Switzerland.

Pannick has a formidable reputation that was improved last year when he won two Brexit-related cases against the government.

City fans, and The Smiths, will be eager to see Pannick in the streets of Lausanne.