The future of Spider-Man continues & # 39; bright & # 39; if you are out of MCU

Sony Images

After it was confirmed that he would return for another independent film and an appearance in a non-independent film, the actor of & # 39; Far From Home & # 39; says that Sony had a plan & # 39; wonderful & # 39; to get his character out of the MCU.

Up News Info –

prior to Tom holland managed to convince Sony to sign an agreement with Disney to co-produce another independent movie for Spider-Man, the web tracker was about to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the superhero's future is practically sealed at the moment, Sony was apparently prepared in case he had to get Spider-Man out of the MCU.

In a new MTV News interview, Holland reveals that Sony had planned a plan for Spider-Man's transition outside the MCU in case they couldn't reach an agreement with Disney and Marvel Studios. Reflecting on the "wonderful" idea, the British actor says he was confident that the future of the neighborhood friendly hero was still "bright", even if he had to cut ties with other Marvel superheroes.

%MINIFYHTML9f491aa112905e9bd60abc1427351f6c11% %MINIFYHTML9f491aa112905e9bd60abc1427351f6c12%

"[The] future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really wonderful idea of ​​how we could make the transition to Spider-Man without the MCU," he shares. The "Avengers Final Game"The star keeps affirming," and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really sure they were going to do justice and make a movie of the caliber that Spider-Man requires. "

Fortunately, Spider-Man does not leave MCU yet. "But that said, I'm really happy to be back at the MCU and to have the team back together because I feel it's where it belongs now," says Holland.

Boasting of his role in keeping Spider-Man inside the MCU, the 23-year-old adds: "I am really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman have allowed me to be part of the process of taking him home, it was a great experience and also the best rights to boast, I saved Spider-Man. "

<br />

Holland is scheduled to return for another independent Spider-Man movie and make an appearance in a non-independent Marvel movie. The third Spider-Man movie is scheduled to begin production in July.