The future hits her supposed baby mom; He says he is using his baby for cash and calls the child "Check Baby,quot;

As you probably expected, the full drama between Future and her supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign continues. Now, the rapper said the woman is only using her baby for money, and people are shocked.

The Shade Room revealed that TMZ notes that according to legal documents, according to reports, he claimed that Eliza referred to her daughter as "check baby."

More than that, it has been revealed that the rapper's lawyer defined the term as "slang terminology that describes a child conceived solely for the purpose of extorting money from the father of a child in the child support environment."

TSR points out that ‘In other words, according to reports, she says she got pregnant just to get her money. He also claims that one of her friends alleged in an interview that Eliza investigated the amount of child support Future paid to the other mothers of her children. "

Not long ago, it was revealed that Eliza said who is her greatest enemy.

Recently, Reign visited Instagram to express his allegedly hurt feelings by sharing an image that said: "Your greatest enemy is never a stranger … it's your own baby dad."

People do not support the Future these days and keep repeating that they should not have left all these pregnant women.

Someone said, "Why else would I have a child with you?" And another follower published this: "Bruh just pays support and moves on."

Another follower said: "They may stop having children with everyone, friend," and someone else posted: "However, it is not so difficult to stop getting people pregnant."

A follower wrote: "The main reason why our elders said:" Marry first before starting a family "" and another Instagram installer posted: "I love the fact that all your baby moms are using you for money, no Ciara, although she is not your friend. " , that's Russel's son.

