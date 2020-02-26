The filtered function of the iPhone 12 could be linked to Apple's most revolutionary new product in years: BGR

Earlier this week, a major leak from a source that has often proven reliable in the past apparently revealed a next-generation feature that Apple is preparing to present on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. If necessary, it will mark the first time this function appears on a smartphone. What is this ingenious new technology that excites people so much? It is a new wireless standard called 802.11ay.

Now, at first glance, it may seem strange that people are worrying about the possible inclusion of the new Wi-Fi technology in Apple's next iPhone. What's even more ironic is the fact that this new technology won't even do anything to improve data speeds when the iPhone 12 is connected to a Wi-Fi network. In contrast, 802.11a is a new technology that uses the 60 GHz frequency band to move data over short distances at ultrafast speeds that can exceed 100 Gbps. However, it does not work well over long distances and cannot even penetrate the walls effectively. It may seem strange that Apple adds such limited technology to its new line of iPhone 12, but it's only strange until you think about what it could mean for AirDrop. Apple's current short-range data transfer technology is fast and convenient, but it is also inconsistent and often takes a while before you can even establish a connection. 802.11a and could change all that if the previous reports are accurate, but a new report suggests that the technology could be linked to another new Apple device that could be the company's most revolutionary new product in years.

In October of last year, the world's most prolific and accurate insider information said the Cupertino company could be preparing for a major new release sometime in 2020. The insider information in question is none other than the TF International analyst. Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, and the main launch of the new product in question are the new augmented reality headsets in which it is rumored that Apple is working for years.

Nicknamed "Apple Glasses,quot; by technology blogs, the new device is supposed to be a pair of lenses that superimpose digital objects directly on the lenses, which are actually transparent screens. There are already products on the market that use transparent OLED displays, such as this futuristic smart thermostat that you can get at Amazon. Google failed miserably when it launched Google Glass for the first time and tried to target it to the consumer market, but that product didn't look anything like the AR glasses that Apple is reportedly developing. Google Glass used a small screen in the upper corner in front of a lens to display small images and text. Apple Glasses, on the other hand, is expected to be able to superimpose content anywhere on any of the lenses.

Now, this is not based on any inside information or leaks, but Macworld It has an excellent suggestion for an 802.11a use case on Apple iPhone:

The exciting part of 802.11a is that it provides high enough bandwidth and low enough latency that can be used to send data to high resolution screens and high refresh rates. Like, say, virtual reality or augmented reality headphones. It was rumored that Apple was working on headphones or glasses that at least AR, maybe AR and VR mixed. All processing for your AR / VR experience could occur in the headphones, which makes it a completely independent product, but doing so makes it bigger, heavier, more expensive and shortens the battery's life. The alternative is to make the headset a set of relatively silly screens and cameras, with all the processing on some type of base station, such as its new iPhone 12. An ultra high speed connection and super low latency like the one provided by 802.11 a and It is a necessity for that to work.

Again, there is nothing to suggest that it is information obtained. It is only speculation. But it also makes a lot of sense when considering how fast data can be moved with the 802.11a standard, and how close Apple Glasses will be to your iPhone at all times.

While Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple Glasses could debut as early as this year, subsequent reports have suggested they may not debut until 2022 or even 2023. With that in mind, a dramatic new update for AirDrop is the most likely use case. for 802.11a and on the iPhone 12. However, if Apple launches its new and exciting Apple Glasses, it seems quite likely that they will also make use of this ultrafast wireless technology.