The Filipino crew leaves Diamond Princess; others remain on board | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines – The repatriation of 445 Filipino crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan was completed on Wednesday morning, ending more than three weeks of agony for almost half of the personnel aboard the ship affected by the coronavirus, even when hundreds of Workers from other countries were left behind.

Filipino crew members, accompanied by government officials, arrived on two chartered flights and landed at Clark Air Base about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of the capital, Manila.

The crew will begin a 14-day quarantine period at a sports complex on the outskirts of Manila, under the close supervision of health workers. The flight crew and government officials who were part of the repatriation team will also undergo the same procedure.

A total of 80 Filipino crew members became infected with the coronavirus and stayed in Japan to finish their treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 634 infections and two deaths among people aboard the luxury ocean liner, representing one of the highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases outside of China.

An estimated 2,670 passengers and 1,100 crew members were forced to quarantine as of February 3, after it was discovered that a passenger who had disembarked more than a week earlier had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Explainer: Battle against the coronavirus

All passengers were allowed to leave the ship last week, leaving workers behind.

The crew, composed mainly of Filipinos, Indians and Indonesian citizens, worked tirelessly to make passengers feel comfortable while confined in their cabins.

During the entire quarantine period, and often with limited protective equipment, tThey cooked and served meals to the passengers, washed their clothes and carried out the requests that the passengers posted on the doors of their cabin.

Asking for help

On Wednesday, the Indian government announced that a chartered flight was headed to Japan to bring back 138 of its citizens working on the ship. Some 14 other infected people will continue their treatment in Japanese hospitals.

For weeks, some of the crew members have been posting videos online begging their governments to rescue them.

Meanwhile, 69 Indonesian crew members are still waiting for a response from their government.

Is WHO mishandling the coronavirus response?

In a video posted on Monday, Indonesian personnel were seen begging President Joko Widodo to evacuate them from the ship saying they were "being killed slowly."

But the Jakarta Post reported Wednesday that the government "apparently was in no hurry,quot; to evacuate its citizens, fearing they could transmit the virus when they returned home.

The delay in repatriation aggravated the fear between the crew and their relatives, who hoped to meet their loved ones.

Occupational hazard

A Filipino woman, whose husband worked in the ship's cleaning department, told Al Jazeera that her job meant coming into contact with the clothes, sheets and towels used by passengers who may have been infected. In the days immediately following the announcement of the quarantine period, the crew did not have gloves or masks.

Other reports say the quarantine was enforced freely, with passengers roaming freely around the ship and mixing with other guests during buffet meals.

Another crew member of the cleaning department, who spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said his roommate had already been infected with the coronavirus.

WATCH: The first Filipino returnees of the MV Diamond Princess cruise ship now aboard a flight to the Philippines. @inquirerdotnet

🎥DFA pic.twitter.com/PjhAjxxP5c – Consuelo Márquez (@CMarquezINQ) February 25, 2020

Sharing narrow rooms with his infected roommate, handling the personal belongings of guests who may have been infected, as well as emotional stress and physical fatigue caused by long shifts worried him if it was only a matter of time before he too I was infected. .

"There was clearly a difference in the way passengers and crew were protected from the virus." said Arman Hernando, vice president of the Philippine labor rights group, Migrante Internacional.

"The crew worked in double shifts, often without adequate protection, in a place where the virus was spreading. They were exposed and had a higher risk of infection."

Family members and crew who spoke with Al Jazeera preferred not to reveal their identity for fear of being fired or losing future job opportunities.

Virus incubator at sea

The Japanese government has faced intense criticism for its decision to keep passengers aboard the ship to a degree that was supposed to contain the spread of the virus.

Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist at Kobe University, visited the Diamond Princess and in a YouTube video described the configuration on the ship as a "total chaos."

Several Facebook pages have also appeared on which the crew members and their families openly expressed their nervousness when bureaucracy and government protocols got in the way back home.

Filipinos repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship left Japan on Tuesday (Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs through the EPA)

"It was a mistake to insist on keeping the entire crew on board when it was only necessary to have a safe crew group on board," said Francesco di Fiore, inspection coordinator of the International Federation of Transport Workers (ITF) in Italy. in a sentence.

Labor rights experts said the crew had the right to organize a strike and refuse to work in an environment that exposed them to health risks.

But that would mean confronting cruise giant Princess Cruises and its local recruiting firm, Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, one of the largest endowment agencies in the Philippines.

"The crew cannot be blamed. Their immediate concern is to keep their jobs. They have no choice, there are no jobs here in the Philippines," said Edwin dela Cruz, president of the International Center for Action of the Seafarers, a group of defense of the rights of seafarers.

In 2018, remittances from seafarers totaled $ 6.1 billion. About 10 percent of the Philippines' GDP is reinforced by remittances sent home by Filipinos working abroad.

& # 39; Exploited by their despair & # 39;

The Philippines is the largest supplier of seafarers in the world, but according to Dela Cruz, surplus labor for support functions on ships makes the shipping industry a buyer's market.

"There are more than 700,000 qualified sailors, but at any time, there are only 400,000 shipping jobs that can be filled," said Dela Cruz.

Coronavirus: Japan's government defends ship quarantine management

"Every time a sailor sails, they fulfill a contract for a few months. Then they have to apply for another job, another contract. They have no security of tenure. They are contractual forever," said Dela Cruz.

"The crew was exploited for their despair and their poverty," he added.

The uncertainty was palpable in an information session on Saturday with family members, who mostly wanted to make sure that the crew members would receive a payment during the quarantine period, and that they would be considered again to work after recovering from the infection.

& # 39; We love our loved ones at home & # 39;

In a video message, a Princess Cruises executive assured family members that the crew would have two months of paid leave and that all their medical expenses would be covered.

A wife of a crew member noted that senior Labor Department officials were not present at the briefing.

A labor representative told families that they would receive financial assistance when they arrived home. But it was not clear how much they would be given or if it would be additional to the standard assistance that the government offered to migrant workers.

The labor official added that they would also offer scholarships to children of migrant workers.

"Scholarships?" asked the wife of the crew member, incredulous. "We do not want to hear about scholarships. We want to know what will happen to our loved ones if they get sick or can no longer work because of their prolonged stay in that ship infected with viruses. "

Filipinos repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan arrive in the Philippines early Wednesday (Mark Cristino / EPA)

Another woman said she had an argument with her husband, who is a waiter at Princess Cruises.

"He said he and other crew members were willing to stay on the ship for as long as they needed."

She replied, annoyed and exasperated. "Do you think you're a soldier or something? Are you trying to be a hero?"

The Diamond Princess passengers certainly thought so.

When the passengers left the ship, the requests and orders they had added to the doors of the workers' cabin were replaced by thank-you notes.

"Thanks to all your amazing crew. We are all very grateful."