The director of & # 39; 12 Years A Slave & # 39; Steve McQueen: & # 39; I was told that a movie with Black Leads would not earn money & # 39;

Steve McQueen won an Oscar for the movie 12 Years A Slave, but according to McQueen, while he was busy filming the movie, he was told that "a movie with black tracks would not make any money."

"Everyone was telling me & # 39; no & # 39; and I didn't realize it, as before," McQueen said during an interview with The Big Issue. "I was told that a movie with black tracks would not earn money internationally, especially one about slavery, and that was for someone who supported the movie!"

He continued: "That image changed a lot. I am very grateful. The image itself won the Best Film [at the 2014 Oscars] and I am extremely proud of it, but it is what came after what I am especially proud of. It was a hard film to make. Lupita Nyong & # 39; or, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sarah Paulson, all these people took a lot of risk. "

McQueen added that "sometimes you have to stir the feathers. I think about my art and my films, and for me it's all about taking risks. You have to throw yourself a curved ball and experiment."

The 2012 film raised more than $ 187 million internationally at the box office. Lupita Nyong & # 39; o won the Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, and the film itself won the Best Movie and the Best Actor Award for Chiwetel Ejiofor.