The director of & # 39; 12 Years A Slave & # 39; Steve McQueen: & # 39; I was told that a movie with Black Leads would not earn money & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Steve McQueen won an Oscar for the movie 12 Years A Slave, but according to McQueen, while he was busy filming the movie, he was told that "a movie with black tracks would not make any money."

"Everyone was telling me & # 39; no & # 39; and I didn't realize it, as before," McQueen said during an interview with The Big Issue. "I was told that a movie with black tracks would not earn money internationally, especially one about slavery, and that was for someone who supported the movie!"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here