The Digital Commission can meet on Thursday to help telecommunications companies – Latest news

New Delhi, the Digital Communications Commission can meet on Thursday to discuss possible aid measures for telecommunications companies following the huge AGR quotas on them.

The meeting will be chaired by DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash and Niti Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant, may be present among others. The DEA secretary, Atanu Chakraborty, who is also a member of the Commission, cannot attend while traveling.

Giving telecommunications companies low interest loans could be debated, sources said and added that they could come from a & # 39; stress fund & # 39; like that of the real estate sector. There is also talk of the USO Fund, which has a corpus of Rs 47,000 crore, for possible soft loans.

Vodafone Idea has repeatedly urged the government to help pay its AGR fees.

The government is trying to present a package before the next Supreme Court hearing on March 17.

