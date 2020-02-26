The defender of the Avs, Erik Johnson, in his relentless pursuit of the Cup and the subtle art of not giving a (bleep)

%MINIFYHTMLa56e5d9fe7f2bc204b522d2a5e94dd1b11% %MINIFYHTMLa56e5d9fe7f2bc204b522d2a5e94dd1b12%

After nearly 10 years of avalanche service and surviving difficult times, Erik Johnson is no longer the number one defender of the team, but his desire to bring the Stanley Cup to Colorado has never been greater. In this edition of Kickin & # 39; It Pod, Johnson explains how he became happier living inside the NHL clue glass by learning the subtle art of not giving a (beep) about what his critics think. Also: in the "Just one more thing,quot; segment, Kiz asks fans about general manager Joe Sakic's movements on the exchange deadline … and hears two very different opinions.

