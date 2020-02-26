The creator of Lizzie McGuire breaks the silence in the stagnant Disney series +

Any other millennium ready to storm the doors of Disney +?

Thanks to Variety, a little more information has emerged about why Lizzie McGuire The series remains stagnant. Creator of the original series Terri Minsky he was fired in early January after two episodes had been filmed while Hilary Duff and new husband Matthew Koma They were on their honeymoon, and the show has not resumed filming.

%MINIFYHTML80d5cb72474f6ac3652fef44d8fc33f511% %MINIFYHTML80d5cb72474f6ac3652fef44d8fc33f512%

After it was announced that the Love simon Hilary Duff published that headline in her Instagram story and said that "it sounds familiar …", which led us to wonder if the same thing happened with Disney + to Hulu for not being "family friendly,quot;. Genoveva.

According to Variety sources, Minsky and Duff wanted an "adult,quot; version of Lizzie, while Disney + wanted something more similar to the original program, for children and families, although Disney was originally on board with Minsky's speech.

In an interview with Variety, Minsky said he hoped that the two episodes he helped create could still be seen.