The creator of Lizzie McGuire breaks the silence in the stagnant Disney series +

Any other millennium ready to storm the doors of Disney +?
Thanks to Variety, a little more information has emerged about why Lizzie McGuire The series remains stagnant. Creator of the original series Terri Minsky he was fired in early January after two episodes had been filmed while Hilary Duff and new husband Matthew Koma They were on their honeymoon, and the show has not resumed filming.
After it was announced that the Love simon Hilary Duff published that headline in her Instagram story and said that "it sounds familiar …", which led us to wonder if the same thing happened with Disney + to Hulu for not being "family friendly,quot;. Genoveva.
According to Variety sources, Minsky and Duff wanted an "adult,quot; version of Lizzie, while Disney + wanted something more similar to the original program, for children and families, although Disney was originally on board with Minsky's speech.
In an interview with Variety, Minsky said he hoped that the two episodes he helped create could still be seen.
"I am very proud of the two episodes we did," she said. "Hilary has an understanding of Lizzie McGuire at age 30 who needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to see. I would love to see the program exist, but ideally I would love it if I could get that treatment to go to Hulu and do the program we were doing. That is the part where I am completely in the dark. It is important for me that this program be important for people. I felt I wanted to do a program that was worthy of that kind of devotion. "
Variety also reports that Duff is not happy with Minsky's dismissal, and that a new showrunner is currently being sought, but this particular Lizzie McGuire fan would like to politely ask for the version of the program created by the creator and the original star.
Minsky and Duff's version of the restart was that Lizzie is about to turn 30 and is living her dreams in New York as an assistant to a designer, "but things are not always what they seem." She is accompanied by her same 13-year-old animated alter ego to help her navigate the ups and downs of adulthood, and Lizzie's family (Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas) and his best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg) were ready to be part of the series.
At the time of Minsky's departure, a Disney spokesman said: "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens in the series. "
Now, Variety He has a second statement from a Disney spokesman.
"We paused in the production of‘ Lizzie McGuire & # 39; a few weeks ago to give time for a new creative development, "said Disney + Variety. "Our goal is to resume production and tell an authentic story that connects with the millions who are emotionally involved in the character, and also with a new generation of spectators."
It seems that all these problems could be solved simply by moving the program, as Minsky and Duff originally presented it, to Hulu (as the Love simon Serie, Love victor) or even Freeform, Disney-owned and adult-friendly, but hey, we're not Disney executives. We are potentially devastated Lizzie McGuire fans, waiting to see the show they promised us.
ME! The news has reached both Minsky and Duff for comments.