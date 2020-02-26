The creation of Chase Young: how an athletic fan at Ohio State became the best NFL Draft player

%MINIFYHTMLf42850c745706e2102bc9f8612e1d1f211% %MINIFYHTMLf42850c745706e2102bc9f8612e1d1f212%

Does Ohio State defensive end Chase Young deserve the two-word tag used to describe the best of the best before the NFL Draft 2020?

The phrase "generational talent,quot; is not used lightly, after all.

"When I say that, it's almost as if people feel that it's a slap to what Ohio State has done," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said at a recent conference call. "Because when you look at the Bosa brothers and how good they are, he is in the group with those boys."

"I want to clarify that. (Young) is the best player in this draft class."

It's not a slap to Joey and Nick Bosa, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, respectively. It's more a nod to the incredible athleticism that Young has. Tags are easy to attach to your name.

The complete monster

A total beast.

The predator.

The sources of the descriptors that Young won during his career with the Buckeyes will be displayed when he participates in drills at Ohio State Pro Day on March 25. But the program Young presents will only reinforce what those closest to him already know.

A "generational talent,quot; is not only born. It must be cultivated.

Sporting News recently spoke with those who saw Young's career from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, to the state of Ohio to find out how his greatness was refined.

"We knew he was a great player,quot;

Young shot from 5-6 in high school to his current 6-5 picture in high school. He transferred to DeMatha after his second year. DeMatha's then coach, Elijah Brooks, now a runner coach in Maryland, told Sporting News that Young's first game as a junior, a nationally televised game on ESPN against Miami Central on August 29, 2015, was the point launch

Elijah Brooks: "That whole week we would simply continue to emphasize that Miami Central is a national power, its players are tougher than ours and only different things to motivate it. It had its & # 39; exit & # 39; in that game. It had four or five catches; two or three forced loose balls. We were surprised how well he played under the bright lights.

"That's when we knew he was a great player."

Young had eight tackles and three solo captures in that dominant performance, which began his five-star recruitment profile.

At that time, however, Young was more known for his size than for his ability.

Streams: "It wasn't that he was an exceptional athlete. He had decent speed and athleticism, but he always felt he was faster than everyone."

"That's what it translated. If you lined it up against some of the other defensive linemen; we had faster boys, and boys who could have been a little faster, but when it came to competing, that's where it shone. You almost have to throw the measurable ones by the window ".

Those measurable were still good for the 7th overall Sports player in the 2017/24 class of 2017. Jeremy Birmingham, a recruiting analyst for Letterman Row, was one of those who saw the combination of size and athleticism that would translate with the Buckeyes.

Jeremy Birmingham: "The thing about the five-star prospects is that expectations are so high that even a kid that can't be missed feels disappointed if he doesn't turn on the world right away. Chase was a different animal to a series of final defensive perspectives because it was clear that his body was not even close to being completed, but his athleticism was simply different. It was long, fast, strong. "

Young enjoyed a high school season with 118 tackles, 19 catches and 37 tackles for loss in a 12-0 team that won the 2016 state championship.

Birmingham "Putting it in the hands of guys like (Ohio State strength coach) Mickey Marotti and (defensive line coach) Larry Johnson, it was obvious what the end result should be."

& # 39; From the first day it was a first round pick & # 39;

Tim May worked the pace of the state of Ohio from 1984 to 2018 with Columbus Dispatch and is now a Letterman Row contributor. He recited the list of great defensive players he has covered without hesitation to include Young.

Tim May: "Young fits in that group for sure, but with Chris Spielman, Dan Wilkinson, Mike Vrabel, Shawn Springs, Antoine Winfield, Andy Katzenmoyer, Mike Doss, Matt Wilhelm, Will Smith, AJ Hawk, James Laurinaitis, all those Urban Era DBs Meyer, the Bosa brothers. I mean, it's a long list. "

Former Ohio state linebacker Bobby Carpenter, a radio host on 97.1 FM in Columbus and a collaborator on ESPN's "Get Up," played with several of those players. He recalled his first encounter with Young in a practice before the 2017 season.

Bobby Carpenter: "I was talking to my friend who is an explorer, and he said: & # 39; Who is that guy? & # 39; I told him: & # 39; That should be a graduation transfer & # 39 ;. No, it was Chase Young in his first year, his size, his speed and his athleticism at age 18 were unparalleled, since the first day he was a first-round pick, even if he decided to do nothing.

"I said: & # 39; If you choose to work, you will be an elite boy, one of the five best & # 39;". Talk about his character and his impulse. He chose to work. "

That work began with Johnson, the renowned defensive line coach who worked with first-round picks Courtney Brown and Tamba Hali in Penn State before the Bosa brothers in Ohio State. In Young, Johnson saw a different type of pin from the beginning.

Larry Johnson: "He came in as a thin boy of 6-5 and 225 pounds, and he actually moved differently. He looked like an external supporter of the NFL, and his experience in basketball helped with that. At first you saw those little things you knew he was going to be athletic, to be able to change direction, bend and run. It was just a matter of strengthening. That's what happened with Chase. "

Johnson saw the potential, but Ohio State is perpetually flush with the five-star defensive talent. Young's transformation would not happen overnight.

Johnson: "The most important thing is to convince the boys:" This is the best technique. This is what they should do. "Most of the boys come and say," I did this in high school and it worked for me. "Well, you did it, and you did it quite easy, but here you will face better people."

Even Young had to learn that lesson in the state of Ohio.

& # 39; The proverbial light went on & # 39;

Young recorded 3 1/2 captures in his first year. For three games as a sophomore, he had produced six tackles and two catches, modest totals in a defense that was giving up too many big plays by Buckeyes standards. That was before Young's performance on September 29, 2018 against Penn State.

Young was dealing with an ankle injury, but still recorded two catches. With 1:22 remaining on the clock, Penn State was 27-26 and faced a quarter and 5 from the 45-yard line of the state of Ohio. Young shot inside in a trick and runner stuffed Miles Sanders for the game's winning stop.

It wasn't exactly the Miami Central game, but it was the turning point in Young's career with the Buckeyes.

May: "The tackle on a quarter-to-5 indoor zone play at Penn State in 2018 was a break-up moment that showed that Chase Young is not just a passing runner, he showed that he can play at an elite level, even in pain. "

Birmingham "The proverbial light came on when it came to what had to be done to be great. He went from the most talented type of team to one of the toughest team workers. Maybe that was the injury of Nick Bosa (before the game of Purdue).), Maybe it was to see how he could change a game on his own as he did at Penn State in 2018, but something changed in his mind. He stopped accepting to be just a good soccer player and became a better leader and teammate. "

Young finished the 2018 season with 9 1/2 catches, including a three-catch performance in the Ohio State Big Ten championship victory over Northwestern. Johnson saw him coming once the pass racer had mastered the correct technique.

Johnson: "We knew that once he learned to bend. Anyone can fold, but how to fold to get to the quarterback is the key. How to make his inner foot lead to the quarterback and turn his hips at the same time. That's the sum fundamental of a great pass corridor, and he learned it. "

& # 39; It lets you train & # 39;

Jeff Hafley joined Ohio State staff after the 2018 season as co-defensive coordinator, and witnessed the transformation when Young entered his third year.

Jeff Hafley: "It starts with Mick in the weight room. That strength team is amazing because of the way they developed and changed his body. If you look when he entered and even before last season, his body changed. That's a credit for Chase. and how he eats and takes care of his body. Physically, his development, between him and Mick, was incredible. "

Carpenter: "He lets himself be trained. Mickey Marotti is upset with those boys as hard as anyone, and with so many elite boys now, you see him with the AAU culture boys who don't want to be trained. He would let Mick push him and go with him. ".

Hafley "Combine that with Larry Johnson's teaching and his flexibility, take off and hand speed, and continue to develop it. It's impressive."

Johnson: "He has a tall trunk and is a long 6-6 boy. Most men who are 6-6 should not be able to bend so low because you have a long way to go. That's where that flexibility comes in."

The improvements of the movie theater arrived.

Johnson: "One of my coaches, Kenny Anunike, made a cut of all his troubles, and we classified them by his technicians in his toolbox. When he looked at them it was like, & # 39; Well, there it is & # 39; that's why it's so successful. It's because everything he did is something he learned, and he didn't have to invent it. That's his special thing. That's what will help him on the next level. "

Young emerged for his junior season with a 6-5 and 265 pound frame and long dreadlocks that evoked comparisons with the villain in a 1987 timeless action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The predator,quot; was ready to terrorize college football.

Streams: "He was always extremely talented, but you could see that he really worked in his trade during his time at Ohio State. He worked on his body and translated in the field."

& # 39; Shattered it completely & # 39;

Young accumulated 9 1/2 catches in the first seven games of Ohio State in 2019, but it was a showdown against No. 13 Wisconsin on October 6 in which his Heisman Trophy caliber campaign peaked in another televised game at Nacional level. It all started when he forgot Badgers quarterback Jack Coan at the start of the game.

Johnson: "He overcame it and ran next to him, and came to the bench. Chase is a real brain guy. He sits on the bench and looks at me. He knew exactly what I was thinking. He said: & # 39; It's not It won't happen again "Coach. It won't happen again, coach. It's not going to happen. I was angry. I said," Calm down and keep doing what you're doing, and without blinking his eyes he said, "I understood this."

"I laughed because I knew exactly what was going to happen."

Young finished the game with a school record of four catches. Wisconsin runner Jonathan Taylor, also a Heisman candidate, managed just 52 yards on the ground. Ohio State won 38-7.

Hafley "It made it easy. It allows you to stay very basic and very simple. You don't have to press or mark things. You are safe and sound in the back. It makes life very easy."

Johnson: "He went into an area. Then you saw a look in his eyes, he was like a little boy, & # 39; I can do this & # 39; that was really a great moment."

Hafley "It just looked completely unblockable in the game against a really good offensive line. That's the game: they qualified very high on entering and had a back that was by the Heisman and were contenders for the Big Ten West." dominated the entire game as I have not seen a defensive lineman. It just destroyed it completely. "

Johnson: "The 4 catches really set it apart from most pass racers. They weren't just catches. They were catches. They were catches that changed the course of the game. When you have a player who can change the game in a single play." , that is what makes it so different. It's one of the best performances I've seen in defense since I've been in training. "

May: "It was his masterpiece, a one-man tour de force that reinforced the notion that he could be the number 1 pick in the draft and that he belonged to the discussion, according to Heisman, as the best player in general in the nation." .

Brooks saw that game in preparation for the November 9 clash of Maryland with the State of Ohio. Young's high school coach understood the challenge ahead of the Terrapins.

Streams: "On game days, he becomes almost like a superhuman. Trying to add extra help in the blocking scheme or trying to run away from him or all those things look good on paper, but until you see him in person, you can't get a real assessment of what you can do. "

Of course, Young did not have the opportunity to play against Maryland that season.

& # 39; Chase just wanted to play & # 39;

Young was suspended the day before the Maryland game for accepting a loan, a penalty imposed by the NCAA that effectively ended Heisman's offer. He missed two games.

However, a situation that could have been perceived as a failure in Young's curriculum was revealed as a strength.

Johnson: "He could have said: & # 39; You know what, I'm done. You don't have to worry about the suspension because I'm going to the NFL & # 39; & # 39; everyone would say: & # 39; OK, you made a great decision & # 39; Because he loved his teammates so much and felt he was disappointing, that never crossed his mind. There was never a conversation about “I'm leaving, coach.” He said: & # 39; Whatever happens Come on, I'll stand firm, I'll be a man and play again for the Buckeyes & # 39;. As a coach and knowing Chase really well, that says a lot about him as a person. "

Carpenter: "I spoke with (Ohio State athletic director) Gene (Smith) and (Ohio State coach) Ryan (Day), and they didn't even push for this suspension to be reduced from four (games) to two unless he I would like to keep playing. And in an era where we talk about boys who take care of themselves and protect their money, Chase just wanted to play with his boys. As a student, when you see that, it means something. "

Young recorded three catches on his return against Penn State on November 23, but failed to produce a catch in the last three games of Ohio State: wins against Michigan and Wisconsin (Big Ten championship game) before his loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Carpenter: "Wisconsin and Penn State consecutively had seven catches in those games. Obviously it was excellent, and everyone wonders: & # 39; Did he disappear against Michigan? Did he disappear against Wisconsin or Clemson? & # 39; The fact that he was able to getting the type of double and triple teams showed how he was playing. Even in the first game with Wisconsin, they tried to knock him down with his back. They just didn't do very well. He never complained about that. "

Young finished fourth in the Heisman vote, the highest by an Ohio State defensive player since Hawk finished sixth in 2005. Spielman also finished sixth in 1987.

& # 39; He can transcend the fast game & # 39;

Young decided not to train in the NFL Combine, so until Ohio State's professional day, everyone will continue to see mockery of his athleticism on social media.

Carpenter: "You talk about Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett and Julius Peppers. Bill Parcells called it the theory of & # 39; Walking on Earth & # 39; there aren't many people like that walking on Earth. He is in those few selected with those guys , and I think he has the same character as any of those guys, if not better. "

Johnson sees young people having the same impact on the next level as the Bosa brothers, and it's not just about athletic ability.

Johnson: "You can't be elite unless you have a high IQ of football. You have to have a high IQ of football. That's the difference between those three boys. They understand the game. They understand how to attack people. When you can do that , for me it's the essential part of being a great defensive wing. Chase has the ability to do it. That's what I admire about him. He can transcend the game quickly. "

But that athletic ability also makes a difference, even over the Bosa brothers.

May: "What distinguishes it from the Bosa brothers is their pure athletic ability. The NFL Combine is like the Olympic decathlon for a player like Young. But as the Bosas have shown, and also Young, it is the almost immeasurable desire to reach the marshal field no matter what. It's what puts them on the same shelf, the top shelf, of not letting them pass. "

Jeremiah "In fact, I got a slightly higher rating on Nick than Chase. I had a higher rating on Chase than Joey. Obviously, Joey has been a perennial Pro Bowl player; he's outstanding. He's one of those guys. And the impact He has done it, not only is he: he will win one on one when he gets them, but he will create so many double and triple teams in his own way that he will allow the other boys to eat a little. "

It remains to be seen if Young's status as a generational talent will be enough to make him the No. 1 general pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But if we have learned anything from his high school years to today, wherever and whenever Whether they select it, another distinctive performance at the next level will not be far behind.

Streams: "He played on the same team as Markelle Fultz in DeMatha. When Fultz was recruited No. 1 in the NBA Draft a few years ago, I sent a text message to (Young) and said: & # 39; Hey, DeMatha He has never had a No. 1 soccer draft pick up. & # 39; He said: & # 39; That will be my goal & # 39 ;.

"Whether it happens or not, it's one thing. He put his life in trying to compete again. That's the kind of person he is. If you want to get the best out of him, make him compete and set a goal. He's going to achieve it. "