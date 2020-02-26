The coronavirus extends to the soccer calendar, closing stages and stranded teams

In China, officials struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus have delayed the start of the football season for months, and at least one first division team has been abandoned in the Middle East for weeks, unable to return from a field of preseason training
In South Korea, fans who attended the games earlier this month were controlled by fever before they were allowed to enter the stadiums, and the masks were everywhere in the stands in Japan recently, until Tuesday, when officials announced that there will be no league game until at least mid-March.
But the effects of the coronavirus on the world soccer calendar have also crossed borders. The Asian football confederation announced three weeks ago that matches in its biggest club championship with Chinese teams would not be played for several months, and Vietnam has banned the celebration of sporting events of any kind this month, forcing it to reschedule Even more games.
Now the interruption has spread to Europe.
In Italy, where the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was approaching 300 on Tuesday, at least one match, the second stage of a tie tie Thursday between Internazionale of Milan and Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the Europa League, will be played at the door closed as the authorities continue to restrict public meetings in the northern region of Lombardy.
Tuesday's decision play the game No spectators arrived after the Italian authorities postponed four league games last weekend.
Inter Milan, one of the main contenders for the Italian league title, said the decision was the result of several days of talks with health officials in Lombardy and the European football governing body, UEFA, on how to organize the game, which could not be canceled due to the lack of alternative dates.
It is believed that the game against Ludogorets is the first time that a European football game has had to be played behind closed doors due to a health crisis. Typically, such conditions are imposed on teams as punishment for fan violence or racist episodes.
Inter, what is Owned by a Chinese company, it had already been taking steps to minimize the risks of the virus to its staff members. Non-essential employees have been told to work from home, and the club has purchased stocks of face masks and hand sanitizers for the team headquarters.
The decision of go ahead with Thursday's game at the cavernous San Siro stadium in Milan it was confirmed on Tuesday. Inter, which has an even bigger game on Sunday, when it is scheduled to visit Juventus first, was one of four Italian clubs that postponed a game in the most important league in the country last weekend.
Other European countries now contemplate similar possibilities. On Tuesday, the French club Olympique Lyonnais said in a statement that it had "taken note,quot; of the decision of the French authorities to allow their match against Juventus in the Champions League to continue "in its initial configuration,quot; on Wednesday night . Up to 3,000 fans of Juventus, a team based in the city of Turin, in northern Italy, are expected for the game, which is sold out.
When asked about the match, Olivier Véran, health minister of France, told RTL radio that the authorities were vigilant but that currently "there are no scientific and medical arguments,quot; that justify the cancellation of major events in France.
"Should we stop Fashion Week?" Véran said. “Should we stop the games? Should we close universities? The answer is no."
He added: "We are not closing the borders because we do not know how to do it, but because it would not make sense at this stage."
Health officials and governments in Asia, where sports schedules have been most affected since the virus began to spread, face a very different reality.
When Afshin Ghotbi, the Iranian-American coach of the Chinese team Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, was aired by his soccer players in early November after achieving promotion to the Chinese Super League, he had no idea that almost four months later, he and his squad would still be waiting for the new season to begin.
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, whose hometown of 11 million people is about 165 miles southwest of Beijing, should have started its new campaign last weekend. But instead of facing Chinese superclubs like Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG in front of 40,000 fans, the Ghotbi team is playing preseason games in empty stadiums in Abu Dhabi, its base for five weeks and counting.
Team officials said they did not expect to play competitive football until at least May or that they would not even be allowed to return to China before mid-March.
"It's a challenge for the players," said Ghotbi. "They are far from their families and psychologically they feel very helpless."
Ghotbi, former head coach of the Iran national team, has experience in world events that interrupt sports schedules. He was in charge of the Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse in 2011 when an earthquake and a tsunami caused the Japanese league season to be delayed by six weeks.
"Back then, we also tried to use the football team as a source of inspiration and hope," said Ghotbi. "And we are trying to do the same now through banners in the stadiums we play and through social networks, although it is different since we are outside of China."
To keep his players physically and mentally ready, he and his coaches have created a point system for infiltration activities, among other distractions. "Even changing the hotel can make a difference," he said.
Similar challenges are now facing throughout East Asia. South Korea, where the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus approached 1,000 on Tuesday, postponed the start of its domestic season indefinitely on Monday. The next day, the J. League of Japan announced a three-week delay.
The individual qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup and the 2020 Olympics have already moved; In an extreme example, the Chinese women's soccer team He was quarantined inside an Australian hotel, forced to exercise and train in the halls, before he was allowed to play a series of Olympic qualifying games.
However, it is the group stage of the Champions League of the Asian Football Confederation, with 32 teams spread over eight time zones, which is causing the biggest headaches.
After an emergency meeting in Kuala Lumpur on February 4, the A.F.C. He decided to reschedule the first three group games for the Chinese participants in the competition: Guangzhou Evergrande and two Shanghai teams. That means they will have to play all six games in the group stage from April 7 to May 27. The second round is scheduled to start in East Asia, the tournament is divided into two geographical areas until the final, on June 16.
However, with Japan and South Korea suspending their leagues, and 12 deaths recorded in Iran, it can be difficult for the Champions League to continue as planned.
However, the implications of the spread of the virus are worrisome throughout the world, even in places where the virus has not yet spread. At a conference call on Tuesday with senior executives from Manchester United, the giant English team with partners, fans and financial interests in the lucrative Asian market, an American analyst asked if the virus would have any effect on the club's billion-dollar results. .
"It's a very fluid situation," Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward replied, "and we are monitoring it closely."
Tariq Panja reported from London and John Duerden from Seoul, South Korea. Aurelien Breeden contributed reports from Paris.
