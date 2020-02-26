The coronavirus extends to the soccer calendar, closing stages and stranded teams

Health officials and governments in Asia, where sports schedules have been most affected since the virus began to spread, face a very different reality.

When Afshin Ghotbi, the Iranian-American coach of the Chinese team Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, was aired by his soccer players in early November after achieving promotion to the Chinese Super League, he had no idea that almost four months later, he and his squad would still be waiting for the new season to begin.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, whose hometown of 11 million people is about 165 miles southwest of Beijing, should have started its new campaign last weekend. But instead of facing Chinese superclubs like Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG in front of 40,000 fans, the Ghotbi team is playing preseason games in empty stadiums in Abu Dhabi, its base for five weeks and counting.

Team officials said they did not expect to play competitive football until at least May or that they would not even be allowed to return to China before mid-March.

"It's a challenge for the players," said Ghotbi. "They are far from their families and psychologically they feel very helpless."

Ghotbi, former head coach of the Iran national team, has experience in world events that interrupt sports schedules. He was in charge of the Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse in 2011 when an earthquake and a tsunami caused the Japanese league season to be delayed by six weeks.

"Back then, we also tried to use the football team as a source of inspiration and hope," said Ghotbi. "And we are trying to do the same now through banners in the stadiums we play and through social networks, although it is different since we are outside of China."