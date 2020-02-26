The collision investigation in Garden Grove becomes a shooting involving an officer – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two people, including a police officer, were hospitalized early Wednesday after a traffic collision investigation broke out in a shootout with agents involved.

Officers responded to a traffic accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue, under Highway 22, in Garden Grove.

Police say that one of the people involved in the accident began to argue with the officer, and that was when the shooting related to the officer occurred. One of the suspects and an officer were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

The intersection of Harbor and Trask remained closed, and the 22 exit ramps of the motorways to Harbor Boulevard have also been closed.