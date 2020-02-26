The Chainsmokers decide to take a break from social networks for the preparation of the new album

%MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b111% %MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b112%

WENN / Instar

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart make the announcement on the eve of Ash Wednesday, when Christians traditionally give up something important for the 40 days and nights before Easter.

Up News Info –

The smokers They have cleared their social media accounts when they start working on a new album.

Alex Pall Y Andrew Taggart We have decided that nothing from the past is relevant after announcing a break from Twitter and Instagram.

%MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b113% %MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b114%

"We will take some time to create our next chapter in music," reads a statement. "We've never felt more inspired and we're already working hard on TCS4, but we're going to take a break from social networks (minus some obligations) to give it the attention it needs."

%MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b115% %MINIFYHTMLe0a02f287b3235fad09429f0ce4617b116%

<br />

Ironically, the decision comes on the eve of Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, when Christians traditionally give up something important but not necessarily healthy during the 40 days and nights before Easter.