The bumpy season arrives ahead of schedule, here's how to report them – Up News Info

The annoying potholes are already wreaking havoc on our roads and there is little relief for a few more weeks. Drivers have reported problematic potholes in the subway since the beginning of the year. Reports in Minneapolis tripled in the last month to 424.

"They are ruining people's cars and just freaking out," said driver Francesco Bia.

It happens at a different time every year. When the snow melts and reveals cracks waiting for the tires to hit.

“Shake every part of your body. This season is probably the worst I've seen in about 10 years, "said Scott Edelstein.

At this time, potholes cannot be avoided in Minnesota.

"We just need someone to come fix them," Ann Maleson said.

Up News Info has been informed that if the crews are not plowing, they are repairing.

A cold patch is a temporary solution. The authorities tell us that it could last a few hours or a few weeks. It all depends on the weather.

St. Paul officials say it is later, in March, before they can open their asphalt plant to begin hot mixing. That is the repair that sticks and makes a difference on your disk. They provide the mix to about 100 cities across the state, including Minneapolis.

Until then, the cold patch puts a band aid on the imperfections of the twin cities. The recipe for more is ripe with freezing and thawing.

“Without guilt, without shame. Just please take care of it, ”said Edelstein.

There is a way to report a bump in St. Paul; It is located on the city website. You can also call 651-266-9700 or send an email to [email protected] At St. Paul, we recommend that you file a claim for pothole damage. Once you go to the website, you must print a Claim Notification form and then mail it to the municipal secretary.

Potholes in Minneapolis can be reported online. For damages, you can file a claim in Minneapolis. Call 612-673-2969 or print a claim form and send it to the claims and risk management office.

The state asks you to report the bumps online. If there is damage to your car, click here to see the next steps.