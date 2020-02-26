The boyfriend of the star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Yolanda, exposed to be a catfish

FTA

Williams, who is dating Yolanda, 51, and claims to be a 40-year-old Caucasian man who owns a restaurant, is revealed to be a young Nigerian named Uche Gucheano Ibeh.

"90 day fianceThe "Beyond 90 days" star, Yolanda, has apparently been a victim of cat fishing. The 51-year-old widow, whose love story with someone she met online is being captured by the camera for the TLC series, is dating a Brit named Williams, who doesn't really exist

Yolanda and Williams liked each other after he got into their DM. He claims to own a Manchester restaurant. "My boyfriend Williams is from Manchester, England, and he is 40 years old. He is a restaurant manager and is simply beautiful," Yolanda explained at the show's season premiere.

After weeks of speaking, Williams sent the mother six photos of himself. The images show a handsome and muscular Caucasian man. However, they never had a video chat, since Williams says his camera is broken. The two communicate regularly, sometimes up to five times a day through text messages and phone calls.

But after doing some research, fans have found evidence that reveals that Williams may not be the person he claims to be. Internet users pointed out that the photos Williams sent to Yolanda are actually of a male model named Michele Di Lucchio. Michele's representatives tell MTO News that he is not dating Yolanda.

It is later revealed that Williams is actually a very young Nigerian man named Uche Gucheano Ibeh, who describes himself as an "artist" in his Instagram biography. While this exhibition has not been shown in "90 Day Fiance: Beyond the 90 Days," MTO News reports that Yolanda has broken up with the guy named Williams, after realizing he was being scammed.

Williams allegedly asked for money in the form of cash cards. The owner of a business in Las Vegas, Nevada, could be addressing this on her Facebook page in July 2019 when she wrote: "Women, ladies and I guess men too … Don't hate when a DM enters and a good friendship begins , speaking NICELY FOR DAYS or MORE ….. So, GO SOUTH SOUTH when you FINALLY FIND THE …? #lames TIME LOST … "

Spectators had suspected Williams' identity when they noticed that his "British accent" sounds strange. "I had no British accent, much less a Manchester accent," said one Reddit user. Yolanda's daughter, Kara, also expressed concern saying: "I am happy for my mother, but I just want to protect her and know if this guy is really sincere."