The Boston Globe Editorial Committee supports Elizabeth Warren for her nomination

%MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067311% %MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067312%

The Boston Globe Editorial Board backed Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, just less than a week before the Massachusetts primary and Super Tuesday.

"Our senator takes her heart and head to an election in which there is much at stake, including the future of our neighborhoods, the justice system and the planet." editorial board members wrote about the senator from Massachusetts. "In that sense, there can be no doubt: Elizabeth Warren will fight for the integrity of our democracy and for the most vulnerable in our society."

%MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067313% %MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067314%

Early voting is already underway in the State of the Bay, and Warren is one of eight Democrats making a nomination for the 2020 nomination.

%MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067315% %MINIFYHTMLb215048a4aa514c42fe47c5072ed067316%

The editorial board acknowledged the doubt they expressed in December 2018 that Warren should run for president, but concluded that the senator "showed us that he was wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better,quot;:

… A candidate stands out as a leader with the qualifications, history and tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring justice to an economy that excludes too many Americans and advance a progressive agenda. It would fight against corruption and corporate influence that distorts our policy, lifts working families and combats armed violence and climate change. That candidate is Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren believes that corruption, including the influence of corporate money in elections and lobbyists in the legislative process, is the problem of entry that prevents progress in crises that affect both the country and the planet. The National Rifle Association and its lobbyists, for example, prevent popular opinion among citizens (that weapons and particularly assault weapons should be better regulated) prevail as political reform. The fossil fuel industry has thwarted legislative efforts to address climate change, which for a long time was a widespread concern and is now a priority for most Americans. And health care companies, including pharmaceutical companies, have fought against common sense policies that would make medicine more affordable. Senator Warren's diagnosis of what affects the democratic process is solid, and her promise to the Globe editorial board, when we ask one of our readers' questions, is that it would make the fight against corruption her distinctive legislative initiative before Address any other. It is a worthy cause, an evil root for which it is worth going to the table, in an era of historical dysfunction in Congress.

Read the full support of the Globe editorial committee here.