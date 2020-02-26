The Bloomberg online campaign tests the rules of Facebook and Twitter

Mike Bloomberg's cash reserve, his swarm of employees and influential people paying on social networks are testing the capabilities of online platforms, and their challenging Democrats, to keep up with an expensive Internet campaign.

Despite the late entry of the billionaire and former mayor of New York City in the presidential race, he has spent much more than his rivals on almost every platform in a matter of weeks.

Its unconventional online strategy is full of memes and paid support from prominent social media users, blurring the lines between political advertising, satire and misinformation.

That has not only boosted the final results of the platforms, but has also revealed the ease with which their policies can be doubled.

"We are in the position that technology companies cannot even apply their own policies to what we are seeing," said Mark Jablonowski, chief technology officer of DSPolitical, a digital advertising company that has worked with several Democratic campaigns this year. "It's a different paradigm, and this combination is likely to be effective."

Bloomberg's self-funded campaign allows you to try new tactics online and quickly buy an online community that other candidates have been developing for years.

Bloomberg has so far spent $ 55 million on Facebook and Instagram ads, $ 9 million of that amount last week. That compares to the $ 33 million spent so far by Republican President Donald Trump, and the $ 10 million spent in general by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democratic rival.

Bloomberg even leads on Snapchat, a popular application for sharing photos and short videos, where political advertising spending is negligible. All presidential campaigns combined have spent approximately $ 788,000, with the Bloomberg campaign spending almost everything: $ 686,000.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg exposed a gap in Instagram policies to post humorous and self-critical messages that were promoted on popular Instagram personalities accounts with millions of younger followers.

The platform had discouraged campaigns from paying other Instagram bills, but modified its policies to allow them hours after the pro-Bloomberg posts uploaded, as long as they reveal who paid for the sponsored content.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not collect revenue from the sponsored content, so it will not catalog the posts for the public to see in the Facebook ad database, where anyone can see how much a politician spends on messages.

Your campaign has also generated problems on Twitter.

Last week, Twitter suspended almost 70 accounts for posting identical messages in favor of Bloomberg, in violation of Twitter's rules against spam.

The Bloomberg campaign said the messages were taken from an application that allows campaign employees and volunteers to share the language with their friends and family. The campaign said it did not create any of the accounts that Twitter withdrew on Friday.

Still, the Bloomberg online campaign has people talking.

His video on Facebook by former President Barack Obama describing him as a leader has been powerful and confusing.

In Chicago, Obama's hometown, Rep. Danny Davis, a long-time Democratic congressman, listened to people who thought Obama had backed Bloomberg. And even those who know that Obama has not endorsed Bloomberg find that the message is highly effective, Davis said.

"They know it doesn't say that Barack Obama was backing Mike Bloomberg, but they also know he looks like he could," said Davis, who backed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, over the announcement.

After the first appearance in the Bloomberg debate last week, the campaign published an edited video clip that looked like its opponents remained in an awkward silence for 20 seconds, while the crickets squeaked in the background, when Bloomberg asked who else had started On stage a business.

The Bloomberg campaign insists that the video was "ironic."

Facebook said the video did not violate any of its policies. Twitter, however, said that campaign video would be labeled as manipulated once a new policy takes effect on March 5.

That altered video could be the beginning of a "slippery slope," said Tara McGowan, co-founder of Acronym. His group has pledged to spend $ 74 million on digital advertising to keep Democrats in the spotlight this year and compete with Trump's digital presence.

"I hope they don't cross that line again, but they really have nothing to lose," McGowan said.

The campaign recovered on Monday after a setback of a series of tweets that included fake quotes from Sanders praising authoritarian leaders such as Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Critics called the tweets misinformation. A Bloomberg spokeswoman said the tweets were a joke, but acknowledged that the campaign is considering labeling future posts as satire to avoid accusations of spreading wrong information.

"Bloomberg is walking along this very fine line," said Syracuse University professor Jenny Stromer-Galley, who investigates online campaigns. She said her general online approach could fool voters who fail to understand satire or who do not know that the influential supporters may have received a payment for doing so.

It remains to be seen if Bloomberg's approach will translate into votes. It will not appear on a ballot until 14 states hold primary elections next Tuesday.

But whoever wins the Democratic nomination will have to deal with Trump, who regularly retweets memes, videos and photos of his army of followers online, even when the tweets are misleading or offensive.

"What has made Trump's digital program so formidable is not just how much he spent on ads, but how he spent those funds," McGowan said. "Your campaign has been learning who your base is, what problems mobilize them, and you have been able to use that knowledge to determine who will respond."

