The balloon is preparing for a long battle against the virus as cases spread

SEOUL, South Korea – The teams cleaned everything from money to buses, military bases were on high alert and quarantines were applied Wednesday from an oceanfront resort in the Atlantic to an uninhabited island in the Pacific while the world was fighting against the spread of a new virus.

Concerns about the ever-expanding economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis multiplied, with inactive factories, frozen trade routes and paralyzed tourism, while a growing list of countries prepared for the disease to reclaim a new territory. Even the Olympic Games, five months away, were not far enough away to prevent people from wondering if it would continue as planned.

"We do not expect a miracle in the short term," said Kianoush Jahanpour of the Iranian Ministry of Health, where an official infection figure of 139 was questioned by some who thought the problem was much greater.

Around 81,000 people worldwide got sick from the coronavirus that was still finding new goals.

With Brazil confirming the arrival of the first case in Latin America, the virus remained on all continents, except in Antarctica.

In Europe, where Germany, France and Spain were among the places with an increasing workload, an expanding group of more than 200 cases was observed in northern Italy as a source of transmission. In the Middle East, where cases increased in Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq, the blame was directed towards Iran. In Asia, where the crisis originated at the end of last year in China, threats continued to emerge throughout the region, with South Korea fighting a massive outbreak centered on the city of Daegu of 2.5 million people.

Although the virus was introduced in rich and poor countries, its arrival in places with little capacity to detect, respond and contain it caused concern that it could run rampant there and spread easily to other places.

"We will try to stop the spread so that our hospitals are not overwhelmed with a single drink, a great success," said Ian Mackay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.

In South Korea, workers disinfected public buses, while in China, banks disinfected tickets using ultraviolet rays. In Germany, authorities stressed the "sneeze tag,quot;, while in the United States, doctors announced a clinical trial of a possible coronavirus treatment.

Around the world, when Christians marked the beginning of the holy season of Lent with Ash Wednesday, the faithful found closed churches and rituals changed by fear of viruses. Even in St. Peter's Square, many of those who gathered for Pope Francisco's weekly audience wore face masks and the clergy seemed to refrain from hugging the pontiff or kissing his ring.

Services in Singapore were transmitted online to keep people in crowded shrines where germs could spread, bishops in South Korea closed churches for what they said was the first time in the 236-year history of the Catholic Church there, and in Malaysia and the Philippines, the ashes were sprinkled on the heads of those who mark the beginning of Lent instead of using a wet thumb to trace a cross of ashes.

"We would like to be cautious so that the coronavirus does not spread," said the Rev. Victorino Cueto, rector of the National Shrine of our Mother of Perpetual Help in Manila, Philippines.

The main meetings were observed with caution, and the organizers rushed to respond to the epidemic. The upcoming Olympic games are the largest, whose opening ceremonies are scheduled for July 24 in Tokyo. A member of the International Olympic Committee, Richard Pound, sounded the alarms a day earlier, saying the virus could force the cancellation of the games. The Japanese government, in turn, gave mixed signals, insisting that they would go ahead and urging that sporting events be reduced now.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for major sports and cultural events to be canceled or postponed in the next two weeks to stop new infections. Meanwhile, the main government spokesman said preparations for the Olympic Games would continue and that the games would continue as planned.

Among the other crowded places that worried officials: military bases.

The South Korean army announced additional infections among its troops, with 20 cases at its bases and some 9,570 people in isolation. The US military, which has 28,500 soldiers in South Korea, confirmed the first infection of a US soldier, a 23-year-old man based in Camp Carroll near Daegu, a day after the Americans said a military spouse had also contracted the disease. Bowling alleys, cinemas and a golf course were closed at four US bases in the country.

"This is a setback, it is true, there is no way around it." But it's not the end of the war, "said Colonel Edward Ballanco, commander of the garrison of the US Army Daegu to the troops in a video message." We are very well equipped to fight this thing. "

Italy registered 52 new infections on Wednesday and Greece became the newest country to see a case of the virus. South Korea announced 284 new cases, mainly in Daegu, with a total of 1,261. China, which remains the epicenter of the crisis, even when new outposts caught the world's attention, reported 406 new cases and 52 more deaths. The country has a total of 78,604 cases of the virus and 2,715 deaths.

China said Wednesday that people sick with the virus included 555 prisoners who, according to authorities, were probably infected by guards using the same bus station as a nearby pulmonary hospital. In a turn, China is now largely regulating arrivals from abroad, and authorities put South Koreans under surveillance, state broadcaster CCTV reported, after five people on a flight showed signs of fever.

Indonesia said it evacuated 188 crew members from the World Dream cruise ship and planned to take them to the remote island of Sebaru. The workers were released from quarantine in Hong Kong after finding no infections, but the authorities ordered an additional observation period.

And on the opposite side of the world, MSC Meraviglia was denied permission to land in Grand Cayman, where he was due to arrive on Wednesday, after Jamaica's decision to deny him entry. The cruise line expressed frustration with the movements, which occurred after reporting that a member of the Philippine crew was suffering from a common seasonal flu.

He brought reminders of MS Westerdam, which was repeatedly denied entry to Asian ports before Cambodia received its passengers.

MSC Cruises said that Meraviglia was sailing to Mexico.

Sedensky reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Jim Gomez and Joeal Calupitan in Manila, Philippines; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; Nicole Winfield in the Vatican City; Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi; and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

