The balloon is preparing for a long battle against the virus as cases spread

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>The balloon is preparing for a long battle against the virus as cases spread

SEOUL, South Korea – The teams cleaned everything from money to buses, military bases were on high alert and quarantines were applied Wednesday from an oceanfront resort in the Atlantic to an uninhabited island in the Pacific while the world was fighting against the spread of a new virus.

%MINIFYHTMLdc2269bebb5a06d9f76e1a3ad7972b4b11%%MINIFYHTMLdc2269bebb5a06d9f76e1a3ad7972b4b12%

Concerns about the ever-expanding economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis multiplied, with inactive factories, frozen trade routes and paralyzed tourism, while a growing list of countries prepared for the disease to reclaim a new territory. Even the Olympic Games, five months away, were not far enough away to prevent people from wondering if it would continue as planned.

"We do not expect a miracle in the short term," said Kianoush Jahanpour of the Iranian Ministry of Health, where an official infection figure of 139 was questioned by some who thought the problem was much greater.

Around 81,000 people worldwide got sick from the coronavirus that was still finding new goals.

With Brazil confirming the arrival of the first case in Latin America, the virus remained on all continents, except in Antarctica.

In Europe, where Germany, France and Spain were among the places with an increasing workload, an expanding group of more than 200 cases was observed in northern Italy as a source of transmission. In the Middle East, where cases increased in Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq, the blame was directed towards Iran. In Asia, where the crisis originated at the end of last year in China, threats continued to emerge throughout the region, with South Korea fighting a massive outbreak centered on the city of Daegu of 2.5 million people.

Although the virus was introduced in rich and poor countries, its arrival in places with little capacity to detect, respond and contain it caused concern that it could run rampant there and spread easily to other places.

"We will try to stop the spread so that our hospitals are not overwhelmed with a single drink, a great success," said Ian Mackay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.

In South Korea, workers disinfected public buses, while in China, banks disinfected tickets using ultraviolet rays. In Germany, authorities stressed the "sneeze tag,quot;, while in the United States, doctors announced a clinical trial of a possible coronavirus treatment.

Around the world, when Christians marked the beginning of the holy season of Lent with Ash Wednesday, the faithful found closed churches and rituals changed by fear of viruses. Even in St. Peter's Square, many of those who gathered for Pope Francisco's weekly audience wore face masks and the clergy seemed to refrain from hugging the pontiff or kissing his ring.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here