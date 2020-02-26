The baby of the future, Mama Eliza, responds again after accusing her of calling her daughter & # 39; Check Baby & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLecdbda03226d68880aaa10be166f322511% %MINIFYHTMLecdbda03226d68880aaa10be166f322512%

Eliza Seraphin accuses the rapper of & # 39; harassment, slander and defamation & # 39; after he states in his legal document that he uses his little daughter as a meal ticket.

Futuremommy baby Eliza Seraphin She reacted to her accusations that she used her little daughter Reign as a food ticket and called the baby a "baby check." The rapper made the accusations in his legal document in response to his demand for paternity.

Eliza turned to Instagram to address the accusations. "I've never referred to Reign as a" baby check. "Others who don't like me," he said in his story. "People can make claims all day, but that's too much. I love my baby and it shows."

She added: "I haven't been half a cent since I got pregnant and she's almost one year old. WHAT TO CHECK? WHAT." She continued: "I just have to clarify that because at this point it is harassment, slander and defamation."

She continued: "At this point, I am even tired of hearing about the case. It is much easier to be responsible. Honestly."

The accusations that Eliza wanted to catch Future were made by her former friend. Miami Council. In a 2019 video, Miami said: "This is just a baby check. She [Eliza] investigated it, and none of Future's other baby mothers has her own support, so she was going to be the first, and hoped to put a bag on top. "

Since then, Eliza has partnered with another future baby mom Cindy Renae Parker. The two women took their babies to a DNA test to see if they were related, and they were. "I can confirm whoever gets pregnant by @xocindyrenae too! It's a small world," Eliza wrote on Instagram.

In her lawsuit, Eliza demanded child support and wanted the rapper to be officially recognized as her daughter's father. He also asked the judge to order the hip-hop star to pay the hospital expenses he incurred after giving birth in April 2019.

In its response, Future is willing to pay $ 450 per month in child support. Anything more than that was unnecessary, he said.