The advance of Radhe by Salman Khan will be launched in Holi



Salman Khan and Disha Patani have met after Bharat for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and is about to complete its latest filming program. There is a stir in the film, as Salman is expected to make some action-packed sequences and with the sizzling aspect of Disha, this project will surely catch all the eyeballs when it reaches the big screen. However, before that, we have some news about when the creators will release the film's trailer.

According to the latest reports, Radhe's teaser will be released on March 9, 2020. The creators apparently believe that Holi will be a good day to launch the teaser of the long-awaited film and, therefore, has been finalized as the date for launch the first look. of the project. Keep watching this space for more updates on Bollywood.