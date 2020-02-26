The & # 39; imitator & # 39; online tried to contact campaigns, says DNC

WASHINGTON DC. – The National Democratic Committee warned its presidential candidates to be cautious after the Bernie Sanders campaign reported that an "imitator,quot; with a domain registered abroad had impersonated one of its employees and sought talks with members of the minus two other campaigns.

%MINIFYHTML37aa16dea58860e19f36338ef049261e11% %MINIFYHTML37aa16dea58860e19f36338ef049261e12%

Bob Lord, the DNC security chief, wrote Wednesday in an email to his party's presidential campaigns that "adversaries will often try to impersonate real people in a campaign,quot; for people "to download suspicious files or click on a link to a phishing site. " Lord said attackers can also try to schedule a call or meeting in person that they can record and publish.

Lord said the fake domain name that was used in the Sanders incident is registered in a foreign country, although Lord said anyone can register a domain name in any country.

"Attribution is notoriously difficult," he wrote. "The corresponding authorities have been alerted."

Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said the domain was registered in Russia. However, that does not mean that the effort involved the Russian government or even Russian hackers.

"It is clear that the efforts and investments made by the DNC and all campaigns to underpin our cybersecurity systems are working," said Casca. "We will remain vigilant and continue to learn from each incident."

Sanders said on Friday that US officials informed him "about a month ago,quot; that Russia has been trying to help its campaign as part of Moscow's efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections. His campaign believes this incident is consistent with the kind of discord that the Russians hope to create in the electoral system of the United States.

Democratic campaigns have been very attentive to phishing attempts after Russian hackers sent John Podesta, president of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, an official-looking message to his Gmail account that seemed to come from Google. He warned that someone in Ukraine had obtained the personal Gmail password from Podesta and tried unsuccessfully to log in, and directed him to a website where he should "change his password immediately."

That eventually resulted in thousands of Podesta emails being hacked and filtered.

Lord's message on Wednesday instructed campaigns to use "official campaign domains for all businesses."

"If you are using an alternative domain, avoid doing so and inform us if you are operating from a domain with which others have not corresponded before," he wrote. "Do not use your personal email account for official matters."

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly policy podcast, "Ground Game."