That is why Ariana Grande is not upset that Pete Davidson is sincere about her separation

The star of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He previously shared in an interview that he knew his romance with the singer of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; He was done after his former Mac Miller died.

Pete Davidson recently he was sincere in a new interview with Charmalagne Tha God, opening up about his separation from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. During the interview, he mentioned that he knew that his romance with the singer was over after his ex Mac Miller He died of an accidental drug overdose, and that led fans to wonder how Ari took it.

According to one source, Ariana was not insulted or anything by the comedian's comments. "Pete being honest is what Ariana really loved about him," the source tells HollywoodLife.com. "She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings, this helps a lot. They both understand that what they had was incredible, but it was not the right time to continue."

"They are really both in different places in their life where being friends is what they should be. I was not upset about what he said. In fact, he is happy to hear that he seems to be learning from everything and maturing from that," The informant He goes on to say, and adds that the "builder" of the 7 rings will always support him because she knows the real him and where he comes from. "

In that interview, which was published on Monday, February 24, Pete talked about his previous relationships with his ex, including Ariana, Kaia Gerber Y Kate Beckinsale. When talking about how he knew that his affair with former fiance Ariana would come to an end after Mac's death, Pete shared: "I totally understood, I would even tell you this. I thought: Listen, I understand, do it. whatever you have to do, I'll be here. I think I said: & # 39; I'll be here until you don't want me to be here & # 39 ;.

"More or less I knew it was over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine how that is. All I know is that she really loved his shit, and she wasn't doing a show or anything. That he was screwed. Prayers to his family and all his friends, "the"Saturday night live"star added.