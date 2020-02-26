Thappad of Taapsee Pannu will launch duty-free in Madhya Pradesh

After impressing the public in movies like Saand Ki Aankh and Badla last year, Taapsee Pannu is ready to return to the big screen with Thappad. The film is about a woman who decides to take a position after being physically assaulted by her husband. Thappad's advance was launched a few weeks ago online and received an extremely positive response everywhere. Now, just a few days after the film's release, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the film will run duty-free in state cinemas.

%MINIFYHTML9b56077718927874fce04d2abc38c78b13% %MINIFYHTML9b56077718927874fce04d2abc38c78b14%

Prime Minister Kamal Nath shared on Wednesday that, given that the film is based on domestic violence, it will be exempt from state goods and services tax (SGST). "The Hindi film & # 39; Thappad & # 39 ;, which will be released from February 28 in Madhya Pradesh, whose script is based on a social message, is exempt from state goods and services tax (SGST)." I tweeted in Hindi.

%MINIFYHTML9b56077718927874fce04d2abc38c78b15% %MINIFYHTML9b56077718927874fce04d2abc38c78b16% à¤®à¤§à ¥ ÂÂ à¤¯à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ à¤ ° à¤¦à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤¶ à¤®à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤ÂÂ ‚28 à¤ «à¤ ° à¤ µà¤ ° à ¥ Â € à¤¸à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤ ° à¤¿à¤²à ¥ Â € à¤Âàœ à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤¨à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à ¥ Â € à¤¹à¤¿à¤ÂÂàà¤¦à ¥ Â € à¤ «à¤¿à¤²à ¥ ÂÂ¤¤®“ à¤ ¥ à¤ªà ¥ ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼ “à¤ ÂÂ • à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤ÂÂœà¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂ • à ¥ Â € à¤ªà¤ÂÂŸà¤Â • •¤¤ ¥ à¤¾ à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ • à¤¸à¤ ¾à¤ ®à¤¾à¤Âœà¤¿à¤ÂÂ • à¤¸à¤ÂÂ‚à¤¦à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤¶ à¤ªà¤ ° à¤ÂÂ † à¤§à¤¾à¤ ° à¤ ¤¤ ¤ à¤¹à ¥ ÂÂˆ, à¤ÂÂ • à ¥ ÂÂ ‹à¤ ° à¤¾à¤ÂÂœà ¥ ÂÂ à¤¯ à¤µà¤¸à ¥ ÂÂ à¤¤à ¥ ÂÂ à¤Âà µà¤ÂÂ‚ ‚ ¤¤à ¥ ÂÂ ‡ à¤µà¤¾ à¤ÂÂ • à¤ ° (à¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂœà ¥ Â € à¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂŸà ¥ €) ¤ÂÂ • à ¥ Â € à¤ Â ›à ¥ Â‚Â¤ÂÂŸ à¤ªà ¥ Â devils ° å¤ | à¤ Âà¤¨ à¤ÂÂ • a ¥ ÂÂ ÂÂ € € à¤ÂÂœà¤¾à¤¤à à¤¹à ¥ ¥ ¥ ¤ AAA

1/2 – Kamal Nath Office (@OfficeOfKNath) February 26, 2020

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who previously directed films like Article 15 and Mulk that showed the flaws of our society. Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in key roles.