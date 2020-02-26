Texas Republican candidate for the 24th David Fegan Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Cold temps come back Thursday morningWe will warm up very well throughout the day. 23 minutes ago

E. Coli diseases related to clover sprouts in some Jimmy John restaurants, even in TexasThe CDC says that at least 14 people became ill with E. coli, including someone in Texas, after eating chain clover sprouts. 30 minutes ago

Families displaced after a 3-alarm fire in an apartment in East Fort WorthA three-story apartment building in the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive in East Fort Worth caught fire on Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. 34 minutes ago

North Texas family cancels trip to Italy due to coronavirus concernsIn the last week, cases of coronavirus have increased in Italy. 37 minutes ago

The widow of the white settlement The victim of the shooting in the church says & # 39; I'm not angry & # 39 ;; Pastor speaks sorry tooIt has been two months since the evil appeared in the Sunday service at White Settlement in West Freeway Church of Christ. 41 minutes ago

Interview: Republican candidate from Texas for the 24th David Fegan Congress DistrictDavid Fegan shows up at the Republican primaries with the goal of ultimately replacing the retired representative Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District. 2 hours ago

Wednesday night Short newsThis is what made news on Wednesday, February 26. 4 hours ago

Decorated veteran of World War II in North Texas turns 99 and tells young people "Take care of your country,quot;Lt. Col. Roy Glenmore Wingfield Jr. sat down with CBSDFW to discuss his service and share a message of patriotism with everyone who hears his story. 4 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD will disinfect campuses during spring break in preparation for a possible outbreak of coronavirusThe Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students go to spring break in March, as part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus. 5 hours ago

The families of Chinese college prep students in North Texas tell them not to come home: "The whole city has been closed."Chinese students enrolled in the Liberty International School "International Student Program,quot; have told their families that it is not safe to return home. 5 hours ago

UT Dallas chess team plays blindfolded while preparing for the Final Four"It helps you calculate more deeply and accurately. It becomes easier as you play more games," said UT Dallas chess master Joshua Ruiz. 5 hours ago

A time for prayer, reflection as many gather for Ash WednesdayToday, many Texans from the north celebrated the Christian holy day of prayer and fasting known as Ash Wednesday. 5 hours ago

Day after the debate: Biden claims the momentum while Sanders marches the previous debate FrayA Democratic political consultant we talked to says she thinks the debate gave Joe Biden a boost, but it didn't have an impact on the other candidates. 5 hours ago

Forensic evidence revealed during the murder trial of Desmond JonesJones is one of four people accused of the death of Shavon Randle, 13. 6 hours ago

Police killer Brandon McCall portrayed as a victim of child neglect during the punishment phase of the capital murder trialDefense attorneys took Brandon McCall's brother, Michael McCall, out of jail to tell them about his family's dark past of homeless people and abandonment. 6 hours ago

North Texas prepares for possible cases of coronavirusDallas County leaders say they face the threat in several ways, urging prevention and asking the community to keep the threat in perspective. 6 hours ago

Vendor's peak: the cost of surgical masks increases amid the fears of coronavirusThe costs of surgical masks are increasing as fears about the spread of coronavirus increase. 6 hours ago

Wednesday night Weather updateClear skies. Colder Under 31F. Winds from the NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. 6 hours ago

Bryson Elementary SchoolOur Up News Info 11 meteorologists came out to talk about the weather and some fun science stuff! 6 hours ago

The welfare: 3 couples, countless pounds lostWe registered with three couples who were kind enough to allow us to continue their weight loss journey. 6 hours ago

69 people may have been convicted of false evidence by former Houston officer Gerald Goines, prosecutors saySixty-nine additional people may have been convicted of false evidence by the former Houston officer at the center of a failed drug raid that killed two people and wounded five officers, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. 7 hours ago