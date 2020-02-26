Texas parents warned they shouldn't be naive about the teenage vaping epidemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Parents throughout Texas were warned Tuesday of not being naive about the growing problem of teenage vaping.

The Texas PTA organized a panel discussion on vaping in Austin and broadcast it live to dozens of local PTA surveillance parties throughout the state.

The panel included state health and education officials, students and parents.

%MINIFYHTML54ef3d5b58758d04af4fc51ef85c6db413% %MINIFYHTML54ef3d5b58758d04af4fc51ef85c6db414%

Samantha Boy, who first became involved as an advocate of vaping after her daughter became addicted to the JUULs, said parents are often naive about the frequency of vaping and are not fully aware of the dangers.

%MINIFYHTML54ef3d5b58758d04af4fc51ef85c6db415% %MINIFYHTML54ef3d5b58758d04af4fc51ef85c6db416%

"I think the problem is with the parents," she said sitting at the panel. "Parents agree that their children vape as long as they get good grades or keep playing sports."

According to a Up News Info 11 I-Team investigation, last year, school districts in North Texas reported suspending or expelling students 5,041 times for vaping or using other tobacco products.

This was a dramatic increase in the 1,077 punishments reported two years earlier in 2017.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone, who also sat at the panel, said parents are often surprised to hear how young students may be exposed to vaping.

Stone said last week that his district caught second graders vaping in the bathroom. It was the fourth time that the district caught elementary students vaping on campus.