Teresa Giudice throws her drink and turns off the camera in an explosive advance

The season finale of "The true housewives of New Jersey"It will be explosive, thanks to Teresa Giudice. In a preview of the next episode, Teresa is seen having a collapse after her co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga he spilled tea on his shocking participation in Danielle Staub Y Margaret JosephThe drama of the creeps.

"Danielle told me Steven Dann He told her to pull Margaret's hair, "Melissa tells everyone as they gather for a barbecue in the backyard of the Jersey Shore. For those who need a review, Melissa was referring to the incident of tearing her hair in a boutique When Danielle pulled Margaret's hair after the latter, it was a drink.

"I don't believe it for two seconds. Why did Steven fucking Dann tell him to pull my hair?" Margaret answers before asking Melissa what else Danielle tells her. "He was at the fence and said: & # 39; I don't know. Should I? Should I? & # 39; And then you said & # 39; Do it & # 39;" Melissa continues as she points directly to Teresa.

While the ladies look at each other in shock, Teresa asks nervously: "Did he say that?" Margaret then jokes: "I don't believe it. You would never do that!" with Dolores Catania and added: "This is Danielle 101. She is making up stories as they go along!"

When Melissa asks Teresa if Danielle lies, Teresa looks nervous and says: "I don't even … remember telling myself something … I don't know … I was drinking. And it all happened very fast." In response to the surprising revelation, Dolores admits in a confessional: "Holy heaven. This is crazy for me. I mean I know that Teresa has had her problems with Margaret. But it never crossed my mind that she would be part of this hair pulling. "

Meanwhile, Margaret is furious with Teresa. "I'm a little scared. I'm not going to lie. Why would you tell her to take my hair off? How sick is that? You're fucking loving this girl so much you're going to fuck ** I just let her hurt me? what? Why? "Margaret shouted. "You're a real shit hole. I'm scared. Is this your shit friend? Who do you want to associate with?"

"I mean, I feel bad. I hope they don't use this," Teresa says as Margaret leaves. "They will use it," Melissa tells him. That leads Teresa to turn the bird before a cameraman before throwing her solo red cup that ends up soaking Dolores. Looking so angry, Teresa goes furious.

The end of season 10 of "RHONJ" airs on Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / PT in Bravo.