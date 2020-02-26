Teddi Mellencamp welcomes baby number 3!

Teddi Mellencamp is now the mother of three children! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their third addition to the family and turned to social networks to share the good news with their fans!

The star of RHOBH gave birth to a girl and it seems that, fortunately, they are healthy and are very well.

The announcement was shared by the new mother of three in her IG Stories, to the great enthusiasm of her fans.

She posted a sweet video taken in her hospital room that showed her playing with the newborn's little fingers.

And that was not all! Her husband also turned to social networks to celebrate the new life and his wife did very well.

He posted a clip that showed her on the hospital bed and captioned it with: ‘teddi mellencamp was a champion in the delivery room. Both the baby and the mother are as healthy as possible. "

As you know, the proud parents already had their 7-year-old daughter Slate and their 5-year-old son Cruz before welcoming their third child.

Both were conceived through fertility treatments, while the newborn was really a surprise since the couple was not trying to have more children.

In addition, Arroyave has another daughter named Isabella, 11, of another relationship.

Teddi shared the news about pregnancy in September and since then, he has been keeping his followers informed about his trip, updating them on the growth of his belly and more!

‘I'm not a fortune teller, but the day you arrive is very soon. The day you are ashamed of this photo is also in your future. 💕 👶 📷 @makeupbyhaileyhoff #babyarroyave, "he wrote next to a picture of his huge belly just a couple of days ago.

Congratulations on the new baby, Teddi, Edwin and the older brothers!



