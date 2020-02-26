Teddi Mellencamp shares the first photo of her newborn baby!

After welcoming his new addition to the family, Teddi Mellencamp turned to his social networks to share the first photo of the newborn, to the great enthusiasm of the fans who hoped to meet the girl. Check it out!

Only a couple of hours after giving birth, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a first look at the baby.

The photo she published shows her and her husband Edwin Arroyave holding the bundle of joy in their arms.

In the caption, the new mother of three children wrote sweetly: ‘Guess what, girl. You are trapped with us because we are absolutely in love with you. "

Teddi looked impressive and looked like he was shining even though he didn't wear makeup.

The reality show star wore a one-shoulder dress while her husband also wore an informal outfit that included camouflage pants!

It didn't take long for other Real Housewives stars, including Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, to go to the comments section with fans to leave their congratulatory messages.

The publication comes after Teddi and her husband Edwin also shared the news that the girl was here.

Teddi shared a clip that shows her playing with the little toes while My Girl was playing in the background.

Her husband, who was there for her all the time, also documented a lot in her own IG Stories.

The two share Slate, 6 and Cruz, 5 together too.

Teddi initially announced the pregnancy in September and continued to document his trip on his social media page, keeping his fans informed.

Later that month, she revealed the gender of the baby, saying "It's a girl! Of course, we would be equally excited in any way, like @tedwinator, the boys and I are blessed to have a healthy baby regardless of gender ".



