Technicians in demand in Irvine – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (HOODLINE) – Irvine is seeing a strong demand for technical skills. Employers in the industry published 62 new jobs during the past week, and 334 in the last month, ranking second among the main job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.
The technician also ranked second in terms of local employers who added new jobs by occupation. In the last month, 90 companies announced open jobs for Irvine-based industry workers.
Major companies looking for local technicians include OCAutoJobs, AppleOne and Norm Reeves.
AppleOne also published work for account executives, sales representatives and network engineers, and Norm Reeves sought office assistants and service consultants.