Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, surprises fans with new financial advice

Tamar Braxton recently made his fans extremely happy when he commented on one of David Adefeso's publications in IG. People were going crazy after they deleted all posts from their social media account.

Fans believed that she and David had finished, and that was the reason she cleaned her GI, but they couldn't be more wrong.

Tamar commented on one of David's recent posts and called him "husband," which made fans ecstatic. These two are definitely still together and very much in love.

David has been supporting children and students with his work, and has also been offering financial advice through social networks. Here is his latest post, for example.

‘Here are some financial tips that I wish my 20-year-old self had received: ⁣

1️⃣ Take greater risks and start that business when you are young⁣

⁣2️⃣ Develop the habit of saving … even if it's only 10% of your income⁣

⁣3️⃣ Invest in yourself (Disclaimer: student debt is NOT the only way to do this) ⁣

⁣4️⃣ Replace all passivity with activity⁣

⁣5️⃣ Be financially flexible by keeping your basic expenses down⁣

⁣6️⃣ Triple what you're good at and forget your balance in the search for dreams⁣

"7️⃣ Take responsibility for everything in your life." "

"He went on and said:" When I was 32, I was a self-made millionaire. "I also had the absolute privilege of studying at Harvard and spending a decade learning about money …" I wish all teenagers learned these lessons in the school . Hat What would you say to your 20-year-old self today? 👇⁣ # Financialfreedom #finance #strategy #leadership ".

People appreciate what David is trying to teach them and showed their gratitude in the comments.

Someone wrote: ‘You, my brother, are necessary. Thank you for sharing, "and another follower said:" Thank you very much for sharing this great amount of information, I pass it on to my grandchildren. "

A commenter said: & # 39; Would you take some advice? Go find Tamar and love him much more in her … you need a patient and kind … man to love us pisces … I found my love in a Nigerian right after you Boys … you two are my inspiration. I love you and you for loving her. ❤️❤️ ’

Someone else told David: know You know David, now I'm 29 years old and I only realized this about a month ago. I left my corporate job to devote myself to my own business. This inspires me, and now I have the courage to pursue what I am good at. "

