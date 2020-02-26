Tallulah Willis undergoes laser surgery to remove the & # 39; impulsive & # 39; tattoo

WENN / Avalon

By sharing a photo of his bandaged arm in a social media post, Demi Moore's youngest daughter says she is grateful that & # 39; there are magic drafts of skeen & # 39 ;.

Demi mooreyoungest daughter of Tallulah Willis, underwent laser surgery to remove an "impulsive" tattoo that he always regretted.

The 26-year-old, whose father is a man of action. Bruce WillisHe visited the LaserAway clinic in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, February 24, and shared a photo of his bandaged arm on Instagram after the procedure.

"TATTOOS R FUN UNTIL NOT (sic)," Tallulah wrote in the caption.

"Grateful that there are magic drafts of skeen (skin) @laseraway," she continued, admitting that she was suffering a little after surgery. "* disclaimer my arms are burning as deep as my ego, but it really works."

When a fan asked him why he decided to remove the art from his skin, he replied: "I was 20 years old and impulsive."

Tallulah confessed that he really did not "understand the word & # 39; permanent & # 39;" at the time of his decision, and it didn't take long to realize that it was not something he wanted to have in his body for the rest of his life

In 2016, he told W Magazine: "I have 28 (tattoos) and I only regret one."

She did not reveal what ink design I no longer loved, but explained: "Only a few have a deeper meaning to me, most of them feel like a small decoration on the body."

"I can't stop getting them, much to Mom's disgust. My favorite is on my right arm and is the head of a Scouter creature (sister Scout) and we collaborated when we were bored on a plane."

"In my impulsive way, I decreed that I had to get it the moment we landed, which I did and fortunately it turned out pretty good."

Tallulah is not the only member of Willis' offspring to turn to LaserAway specialists to have a tattoo removed; Older sister Rumer also underwent treatment in 2017.