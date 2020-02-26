Taiwanese Red Sox perspective on coronavirus concerns

The Red Sox do not take risks when it comes to the coronavirus. The team has quarantined the prospect of right-handed pitchers Chih-Jung Liu after he traveled from Taiwan to his spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, according to The Boston Globe.

It is the second time this month that the organization quarantines a player in response to the virus outbreak. The box player Tzu-Wei Lin, also from Taiwan, was the first.

"I had been here for a week and they told me I had to go back to my apartment," Lin told The Globe. "It was fine. I was away one day and that was it."

According to the Globe, Liu, 20, has no symptoms of the virus. He wrote on his Facebook page that the Red Sox are providing three meals per day. He reportedly spends time in his hotel room reading, training with weights and doing an "occasional run."

The 6-0 and 185-pound pitcher signed with the team in October as an international free agent, according to SoxProspects.com. He received a signing bonus of $ 750,000. Liu said he feels good and will join the team on Saturday.

The Red Sox decision to quarantine the prospects comes amid new warnings from federal health officials about the spread of the virus in the United States. The CDC announced on Tuesday that Americans must prepare for a possible pandemic.

"It's not so much about whether this will happen in this country but about when this will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center. for immunization and respiratory diseases.

"We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad."

Currently, there are 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Taiwan is 31.

The virus is believed to have originated in a wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. It has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.