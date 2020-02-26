Taapsee Pannu reveals why he decided to do Thappad

Taapsee Pannu revealed that it took him more than 30 days to return to normal after filming Thappad. He added that when the session ended, he had to take a break from work to disconnect from the character and the story.

Taapsee Pannu worked on Pink, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh and all his films promote a progressive mentality. Speaking about the choice of such films, he said: "I choose in a way that people don't forget me once they leave the theater. They should take me home and that is my criteria for choosing a movie."

Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra and Ram Kapoor alongside Taapsee.