SZA joins Justin Timberlake for the new single "The Other Side,quot;

After taking a break after the success of their 2017 album "CTRL,quot;, SZA is aiming to officially take 2020 by courtesy of new music. She has just released a new single, and received help from former * NSYNC member Justin Timberlake.

SZA is slowly giving its fans reasons to get excited. Just this month, he announced that his new album is on its way, it appeared in the "Rolling Stone,quot; version with Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, and now he has just released a new song with Justin Timberlake called "The Other Side." "

Justin is one of the stars of the next animated movie "Trolls World Tour", And he is also the executive producer of the movie's soundtrack. One of the songs on the album is,quot; The Other Side, "which of course matches it with SZA for the first time.

Speaking about his musical team with Justin, SZA said the following:

“I was very excited to be invited to participate in this project with Justin. The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with so much emotion. It's an energy that you can feel both in the song and in the music video. "

In addition to "The Other Side," the "Trolls World Tour,quot; soundtrack also features music by artists such as Anderson .Paak, Haim, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne and Ludwig Göransson. It will launch on March 13.th on RCA Records.

