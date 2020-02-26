Syrian forces backed by Russia kill more than 20 civilians in Idlib | news from Syria

More than 20 civilians were killed in attacks by the Syrian government against targets, including schools, in a relentless advance in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last important territory in Syria still controlled by opposition fighters.

According to the UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the government's aerial bombings killed at least nine children and three teachers in the city of Idlib on Tuesday.

Four other people, including a mother and two children, died in the government bombing of the city of Binnish, northeast of the city of Idlib, the monitor said.

At least six children were among the 10 civilians killed by a Russian air raid at a shelter for displaced families in Maarat Misrin, a town north of the city of Idlib on the road to the Turkish border, said Yahya Jaber, a rescue worker at the Civil defense emergency Response Force

Eight schools and kindergartens were deliberately attacked today by the regime's fighter planes and rockets loaded with cluster bombs. 21 people died, including teachers. They are School children and teachers the threat that the regime and Russia must fight #Syria from?! pic.twitter.com/8m6jdOTGlo – White helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 26, 2020

The Syrian Observatory reported that government forces recaptured 19 cities and towns over a period of 48 hours. Among them was Kafranbel, a symbolic city that was one of the first to rebel against the government of President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

The Idlib region is home to some three million people in increasingly desperate circumstances. Many are civilians forced to leave their homes in earlier phases of the war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million.

Save the Children on Tuesday asked that schools be saved from the attack.

"Schools must be safe havens for children, even in a conflict zone," said the response director of the charity in Syria, Sonia Khush.

"Today's attacks are another sign that the struggle in northwestern Syria has reached catastrophic levels of violence against children and civilians … No place is safe, not even school."

The worst war emergency

With the support of Russia, the al-Assad government and the Allied forces have in recent weeks pressed a major offensive against the last stronghold of opposition to their government.

Amid the cold cold of winter, the military operation has displaced almost one million people since December, where they sought refuge near the Turkish border.

Syrian and Russian attacks have repeatedly targeted schools and health facilities in the area, despite calls from aid groups and world powers to respect international law.

In Geneva, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the parties to the conflict to allow the safe passage of civilians to escape the attacks. He reminded them that hospitals, markets and schools are protected by law.

"We urge the parties to allow civilians to move to a safe place, either in areas they control or on the other side of the front line," said ICRC spokeswoman Ruth Hetherington.

Several countries, as well as the United Nations, have made urgent calls for a ceasefire in Idlib, where the current humanitarian emergency has been described as the worst since the beginning of the conflict.

"Numerous families have been forced to leave their homes many times in search of a certain appearance of security and stability," Khush said.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, some 170,000 people are sleeping in Idlib, which saw snow and freezing temperatures earlier this month.

Russia, Turkey to speak

On Monday, opposition fighters backed by Turkey took the city of Nairab, which is near a crossroads between two main roads.

Its next objective was the strategic city of Saraqeb, where the M5 road, the main north-south artery of Syria that connects Damascus and Aleppo, joins the road west to the Mediterranean.

The rebels said Nairab's capture put the M5 road within reach of his weapons, a few days after the Damascus government declared it completely open to traffic for the first time in years.

"The capture of Nairab has restored the morale of the opposition and the next objective of the campaign is Saraqeb," said Syrian general defector Ahmad Rahhal.

The struggle has strained ties between Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the Syrian conflict.

Earlier this month, Russia blocked an attempt by the UN to end the assault of the Syrian government on Idlib.

Moscow Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that a truce at this stage would amount to "capitulating to terrorists."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there was still no agreement on the holding of a March 5 summit he proposed with Russia, France and Germany on the Idlib conflict, but that he could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at that date. He said a Russian delegation will visit Turkey on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

Turkey, which supports the rebels fighting al-Assad forces and their allies, said it will send reinforcements to Idlib while the troops there are being surrounded.

"We are sending the military reinforcement to protect our 12 existing military observation posts in the Idlib area," said Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman. "Some of those military posts have now been surrounded by regime forces, so we had to take measures to protect our soldiers there and also the civilians."

"The civil situation is getting worse every day and we are the only ones trying to protect civilians from regime attacks."

Since Turkey sent troops to northwestern Syria to stop the campaign of Syrian government forces, 17 members of the Turkish forces have died.

The situation in Idlib remains critical. The civil crisis is growing. My interview with CNN pic.twitter.com/NZoGrjW7UT – Ibrahim Kalin (@ ikalin1) February 25, 2020