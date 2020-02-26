Swap for Joe Burrow: What would it take to get the No. 1 pick in the Bengals NFL Draft?

Joe Burrow made it clear in the NFL Combine that he will play for the Bengals if he is selected with the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. What remains to be seen is whether team owner Mike Brown, Duke player personnel director Tobin and coach Zac Taylor are convinced that LSU quarterback is their clear choice in No. 1.

Is there another player who prefers Cincinnati? Would the Bengals change the first election if they can get a king's ransom in return, like the route the Titans received in Jared Goff's agreement with the Rams four years ago? If so, Cincinnati should seek to match or exceed what Tennessee received, which was six selections (two first, two seconds and two thirds) in the first three rounds of the drafts of 2016 and 2017. That would be my position and sale price .

Burrow seems to be the first prize in this draft class in the most critical position of the game, a full QB with his arm, evasion, instincts, leadership ability and the ability to work quickly through his progressions and find the open receiver The question is whether the Bengals see Burrow as the next Andrew Luck, an example of a superior general selection that in 2012 was considered such an important perspective that the Colts quickly closed any commercial conversation.

If the Cincinnati football boss thinks that is the case, they should tell potential suitors to save their breath. A mega pack of selections and players should not be considered, since QB is too important a position, especially for a team that has basically seen an average QB game (and no playoff victory) in the last nine years with Andy Dalton at the head.

However, if the Bengals believe that a Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert or another talented QB when healthy is close enough to Burrow, then it is up to them to evaluate the interest of teams like the Dolphins in No. 5 and the Chargers in No. 6, both will seek to write a maximum of QB.

Or, as was the case with the Rams, who made a big jump from No. 15 to No. 1 when they selected Goff, it could be a team down like Jacksonville (No. 9), Indianapolis (No. 13), Tampa Bay (No. 14) or Denver (No. 15) if any of them are in love with Burrow and can assemble the correct package.

It could also be a surprise team like Detroit in No. 3 or Carolina in No. 7 that decides to run in the first team due to concerns about Matthew Stafford or Cam Newton's ability to stay healthy. Or how about the Raiders at No. 12 if Jon Gruden thinks Burrow is a major improvement over Derek Carr?

If the Bengals returned to the middle of the first round, they could try to return to the top 10 as the Titans did after the Rams exchange. However, if Cincinnati considers exchanging the selection, the best thing for the team is to stay in the top five or six so they can have a chance with Tagovailoa or Herbert, or maybe Jacob Eason if that's what the Bengals like.

The Bengals could strengthen their list in many areas with a tour similar to that of the Titans, but I would be surprised if it happens.

The Dolphins have three first-round and two-second selections in this draft, so they are the most capable of putting a tempting offer on the table. But I see them looking for Tagovailoa or Herbert in n. 5 and using his other high elections to boost the 30th defense of coach Brian Flores. Perhaps the Chargers would make a great deal in an effort to get a marquee player in Burrow to help them compete with the Rams for fans at the new Los Angeles stadium. But falling to number 6 is dangerous for Cincinnati, as it could lose the three main perspectives of QB.

In the final analysis, there are many factors that lead me to believe that the Bengals will stay with Burrow. He is the current winner of the Heisman Trophy, the national QB champion and has roots in Ohio, having played football in high school in Athens, Ohio. These factors can be of great help in selling tickets, suites and sponsorships. And the first choice in the draft can energize the team and the organization if he is the real deal and make the team competitive in a short time.

I have a feeling that Brown, as head of decision-making, will consider the last time Cincinnati had the general selection number 1. In 2003, they stayed and selected another QB winner of the Heisman Trophy at Carson Palmer. He was a solid starter for eight seasons at Cincy, made two Pro Bowls and led the Bengals to two AFC North titles. That worked long before Palmer played seven more years in Oakland and Arizona.

The Bengals must put the right support cast around Burrow or any young QB so they have the opportunity to excel. That includes better training by Taylor and his staff along with some free agent and draft additions to reinforce the offense in the open catcher and in an offensive line that allowed 48 catches, the ninth most in the league.

With an estimated $ 45 million in capitalization space (which can be increased by $ 17.7 million if they exchange or release Dalton), the Bengals can increase the O line, extend twice 1,000 yards on Joe Mixon and possibly re-sign receiver AJ Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler that comes from two seasons full of injuries, or adds another main receiver to pair with Tyler Boyd. They can also use their boundary room and later draft rounds to improve their No. 29 defense.

But a lot of additional high-selection options could also be useful if the Bengals decide to switch from first place, still write a higher QB and then select wisely with their remaining boatload.

The bottom line is that anything can happen between now and the draft.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.