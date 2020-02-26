Suspect wanted to steal band instruments at Plano East Senior High School – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Suspect wanted to steal band instruments at Plano East Senior High School...

Suspect wanted to steal band instruments at Plano East Senior High School

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police need help finding a man who, they say, stole band instruments from Plano East Senior High School.

Police said the robbery occurred on February 13 after the suspect entered the school's music room and convinced the students that he was there to pick up the instruments to repair them.

According to police, he was able to leave school with a euphonium and a saxophone.

A surveillance image of the suspect was published, as it seemed to be holding the instruments that were inside the boxes. A description of the suspect's vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477. A reward of up to $ 5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

