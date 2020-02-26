Suspect arrested after a man was fatally beaten at Oakland homeless camp – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – East Bay police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the death of another man being beaten at a homeless camp in Oakland shortly after noon, authorities said.

Patrol officers were designated in the Embarcadero 2000 block at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a person who needs medical attention, according to police.

Officers found a male Oakland resident who suffered injuries from blunt force trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she finally succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A suspect of the fatal beating was arrested a short time later, but his name has not yet been revealed.

The death of man is the last of a series of homicides in the homeless camps of Oakland in recent years.

Oakland police ask that anyone with information about death by beating call their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or their helpline at (510) 238-7950.