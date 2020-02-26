Supernova dreams crushed when Betelgeuse begins to shine again – BGR

For a couple of months, the nearby star known as Betelgeuse has been acting quite strangely. At first, the star seemed to be increasingly dim, hinting at the possibility that the Red Giant would soon collapse and explode into a supernova. Not everyone believed that the star was approaching its final act, but its strange behavior caused many scientists to question how things would work.

The next chapter came earlier this month when the star's observations revealed that only part of it was dimming. The brightness of the star was taking a kind of crescent shape, which increased the possibility that its surface would only act strangely and that the star would not approach a supernova event. Now, new observations are pushing the supernova theory further through the window, and now it seems that the star is not really at risk of becoming a supernova.

%MINIFYHTMLc110caea81725130fae67405abbf7dca11% %MINIFYHTMLc110caea81725130fae67405abbf7dca12%

Like Phil Plait in SyFy Wire reports, Betelgeuse's latest observations reveal that the star is actually shining again. The dimming trend seems to have found an abrupt end and the Red Giant is now gradually gaining brightness over the course of about a week.

Depending on your own personal desires, this is good or bad news. For those who dreamed of seeing a supernova play before our eyes, it seems that this dream is now dead, at least for now. It seems that the star still has a long life ahead, and for now, it seems that we will not see it explode in our lives.

Still, with the amount of rapid changes that Betelgeuse has produced in recent months, everything is possible, and astronomers will surely be attentive to the nearby star to see additional personality changes in the coming months.

Image source: ESO / M. Montargès et al.