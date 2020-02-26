Sunny Wednesday, cool and much less windy

The cold winds that blew earlier this week have calmed down and the Denver metropolitan area will probably be sunny and cool on Wednesday.
"It's going to be sunny and hotter and much less windy," said Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The high temperature is expected to be close to 42 degrees and the minimum at night around 22.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 46 and a nighttime low of around 26 degrees. Winds could return with gusts of up to 22 mph. Friday is expected to be sunny again, with a high near 55 and a nighttime low of around 28 degrees.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 59 and a low at night around 31 degrees. Sunday will be more of the same, as it is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 56 and a low at night of around 29 degrees. There is a chance of rain before 9 p.m. Sunday with a chance of rain and snow showers between 9-11 p.m.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 47 and a low at night around 26 degrees. There is the possibility of rain and snow again on Monday.