Sullivan & # 39; s Castle Island will reopen on Saturday, February 29

If there was ever a time to celebrate Diving Day, this is as follows: on Saturday, February 29, Sullivan Castle Island will reopen for the season.

The southern Boston cottage on the outskirts of Pleasure Bay is now in its 69th year and has become a familiar name, known for its family atmosphere and for its affordable fried seafood, hot dogs, hamburgers and creamy soft service. The seasonal opening of Sullivan can be seen as the unofficial beginning of spring, a day when customers start lining up well before 9 a.m., coffee opening hours, breakfast sandwiches and donuts.

This year, as is tradition, the cabin will offer half-price hot dogs from February 29 to March 6 to celebrate its spring awakening. There will also be some changes to the menu, including the fried shrimp that now come with french fries.

Last year's opening day saw snow on the ground, but Saturday's forecast seems to be free of snow with temperatures in the mid-30s. It may not be a mild-service climate yet, but if Sullivan decides it's time of spring, we are on board.

The island of Sullivan Castle; 2080 William J Day Blvd., Boston; Every day from 9 a.m. at closing; sullivanscastleisland.com