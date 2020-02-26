Stevie Nicks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Stevie Nicks (born Stephanie Lynn Nicks on May 26, 1948) is a leading pop singer / songwriter, best known for her work as a composer / vocalist with Fleetwood Mac (along with her then boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham) and later as Successful solo career.

From 1978 to 1989, she charted twelve times as a soloist with four songs in the top ten. She has released eight solo albums and named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the "100 best songwriters of all time."

She is a Grammy Award winner and five times Grammy nominee.

Today's song is "If Anyone Falls,quot; of 1983. It was written by her and Sandy Stewart, produced by Jimmy Iovine and released on September 3, 1983 on the Modern Record label, with 4:07 of their second studio album. He reached the 14th position and remained on the charts for nine weeks.

The song features Nicks as a lead vocalist for guitar, synthesizer, bass, piano, drums, percussion and background vocals.

Beautiful song! And beautiful voice of Stevie!