Step by step guide to read WhatsApp messages in secret

The introduction of blue ticks has made life difficult for WhatsApp users. You want to keep the blue marks activated to know if your message has been read or not and, at the same time, you don't want people to know if you have read your message or not. If this is what stresses you on WhatsApp, then there is an ingenious solution, which will help you read messages on WhatsApp in secret. This trick works for both Android users and iOS. Here's how to do it …