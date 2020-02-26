Stars score 3 goals in the 1st period, beat hurricanes 4-1 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Roope Hintz had one goal and two assists, and the rising Dallas Stars mounted a first three-goal period for a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Hintz recorded a maximum of three points this season and helped Dallas improve to 7-1-1 in its last nine games. The Stars are 6-0-2 in their last eight games as visitors. The Stars are also 20-9-3 since Rick Bowness took over as interim coach after Jim Montgomery was fired on December 10.

Denis Gurianov added a goal and an assist and Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson also scored for the Stars. Anton Khudobin stopped 40 shots for Dallas, which he won despite having surpassed 41-16.

"When we win, it's more or less what you saw tonight," Bowness said. "Regardless of what the launch clock said, we had a good chance of playing a good defense in our area."

Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, who are 3-3-1 in their last seven games, including a pair of losses to the Stars. Alex Nedeljkovic, who was doing his second career in the NHL after being removed from Charlotte from the American Hockey League, made 12 saves for Carolina.

"We just had too many Grade A mistakes," Hurricane coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Overall, that game did not disappoint. I liked the way we came and we stayed with our game plan. We just couldn't find a way to get one. "

Carolina fans were buzzing in the initial clash after David Ayres, the emergency goalkeeper who won a victory for the Hurricanes on Saturday in Toronto, blew the siren to signal the team's entrance to the ice.

The hurricanes were also eager to see the newcomers from Carolina, Brady Skjei and Vincent Trocheck, who were added to the team just before Monday's exchange deadline. Skjei, acquired from the New York Rangers, and Trocheck, who came from the Florida Panthers, had a difficult first period with their new team.

In the initial minute, Skjei could not handle a pass along the boards at his own end and allowed the disc to free Jamie Benn along the boards. Benn fired a pass to Seguin in front of the net, where Nedeljkovic stopped the first shot but could not prevent Seguin converting the rebound in just 51 seconds in the game.

"We're coming out of the strong door, so that's encouraging," said Bowness. “And when we are in our area, we lean a little but we don't break. We are surviving it. We are getting big savings when we need them. "

With 2:40 remaining in the first period, Trocheck was serving a trip penalty when Hintz split the defense and lifted Nedeljkovic. Only 1:09 later, Dickinson scored after a shot from Hintz on a 3-on-1 break slipped off the glass and in front of the net.

Nedeljkovic, who was pressured into action after the injuries of Carolina Petr Mrazek and James Reimer goalkeepers, allowed three goals with only seven shots in the first period, but all goals came in high-quality goal opportunities.

"It was a good first period, and I think we kept it (going)," said Hintz. "We didn't give them too many opportunities and the goalkeeper was great today, so that was a great thing."

The hurricanes made great movements on the trade deadline to try to push themselves into an extremely competitive playoff race of the Eastern Conference. They acquired Skjei, Trocheck and defender Sami Vatanen (who did not play on Tuesday due to an injury) in an attempt to fill the holes in his list.

Brind’Amour said he was impressed with Skjei and Trocheck.

"I thought they were both good," he said. “I thought Vinny was really good from the beginning, and Brady too. He had a couple of really good chances to score, he jumped on the play. I think it's difficult: those first games are always difficult, especially when you don't really know our system well. But I thought they looked really good. "

However, Dallas was better. And for one night, at least, the Hurricanes could not overcome their mistakes against a Stars team that used their speed and ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

"Lately I think we are bought in the system," said Dickinson. "We are bought on this stretch of hockey that is going to happen, and the boys are committed to who we are and our identity."

