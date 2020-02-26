Star stars booed in Lakeland Vs Tigers – Up News Info Detroit

LAKELAND, Florida (AP) – José Altuve insisted that he disconnected the intruders. He couldn't avoid a pitch that touched him.

“He was hit in the foot. That's nothing, you know what I mean? "Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday after an 11-1 victory over Detroit at Joker Marchant Stadium, half empty." It was not intentional. "

Altuve was booed out loud when he was introduced for his spring training debut, clapped when he hit and called a cheater by several fans. A big difference from the previous years, when the tiny second baseman All-Star was among the most popular players in the majors.

But that was before Altuve and his Houston teammates were involved in the poster theft scandal that shook baseball.

"We just heard a lot of noise, and that's it," said Altuve.

Altuve and fellow members Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel played for the first time in the exhibition season. After Houston opened the Grapefruit League in the stadium that it shares with the Washington Nationals, World Series champions, this was the first time the Astros were away from their complex, providing a sample of the reaction they might receive on the road this year.

“We were focused on playing baseball. We know we need to go to the field and prepare and prepare for the next season, ”said Altuve. "That's what we are thinking right now."

Actually, the reception during the visit to Tigertown USA was quite moderate compared to what it seems to be during the regular season.

"What reaction?" Correa said.

Ushers at early arrivals in the announced crowd of 4,891 were discouraged from meeting near the Astros shelter unless they had box seats along the third base line.

Hecklers issued his voices after batting practice, booed during the introduction of the lineups and every time Altuve, Bregman, Correa and Gurriel approached the plate. Altuve also received some applause, when he was accused of an error for throwing a Bregman shot from third base in a forced play.

The quartet received a new round of boos when they left the game and made the long walk to the first baseline to the visiting clubhouse.

"There is frustration in the fan base and they have the right to express their opinion. … The Astros are going to have to use it for a while, and eventually they will continue. But fans are going to express their opinions and have the right to do so," he said. the manager of the Tigers, Ron Gardenhire. "Those guys understand him over there, and take care of his task of preparing for the season."

Altuve received a third blow called in a round of applause on his first turn at bat, then lined up a double RBI that silenced the crowd in the left-hand corner next time.

Altuve showed no signs of being upset when the Tigers reliever, Nick Ramirez, touched him with a pitch after the batter before him, Myles Straw, homered in the fifth inning. The 2017 MVP of AL was replaced by an emerging runner.

Baker planned to play Altuve, Bregman, Correa and Gurriel no more than five tickets anyway in the first real exhibition in Houston since a Major League Baseball investigation found that the Astros broke the rules by stealing signals illegally during their season. of championship in 2017.

While most of the team made the three-hour trip from West Palm Beach by bus early Monday, Baker said the team's initial cadre traveled the day before and spent the night in Orlando. Established players rarely make such long road trips at spring training camp.

"That made it easier for them to show up here, and it was easier for me to say: & # 39; Hey, man, do you want to come? & # 39;" Baker said before the game, adding that he had not tried to prepare Altuve , Bregman, Correa and Gurriel on what to expect on Monday.

"No, I don't tell them anything. There may not be any noise," Baker said. “Everyone keeps anticipating noise, and there may not be noise. It is difficult to warn someone that something is coming and never comes because you will be looking for it instead of playing the game. If it arrives, deal with it. If not, go ahead and live your life. "

Two other Astros were hit by pitches in the last innings, although Gardenhire emphasized that it was not on purpose.

Earlier, Detroit starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who fanned Altuve in the first inning, said it was not difficult to block boos and inconvenience and remained focused on playing the game.

"It's spring training. Honestly, let's let him die. What's done is done. I know how everyone feels, but now nobody is going to change anything," Boyd said. "The punishment has been delivered, the line drawn in the sand. Hopefully that will close it, and that it is best for everyone to move forward. They have to live with that. That is more than enough punishment. "

