St. Paul police investigate a night homicide on the west side of the city – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in St. Paul are investigating a night homicide.

According to St. Paul police, the killing occurred in the 300 block of Pierce Street North.

It has not been known how many people are involved or what led to death.

Details are limited, so check back for more

