St. Paul educators plan to attack on March 10 – Up News Info

– Teachers in St. Paul notified the district that they intend to strike on March 10.

Teachers walked an informational picket line before school on Wednesday to inform the community what they feel is preventing them from reaching an agreement with the school district.

Even with an impending strike date, both sides say they are committed to avoiding a strike.

Hours before the students were sitting in their classrooms inside the Adams Spanish immersion school, teachers like Camila Dávila drove a picket line outside.

"Our intention to be here is to let the community know what is happening, what is happening with our contracts, what is happening with the negotiations in the districts," Davila said.

Members of the St. Paul Educators Federation say mediation between the union and the St. Paul Public Schools is not going well.

Teachers notified the district that they will leave the classroom unless they reach an agreement on March 10. Brian Hodge-Rice of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers says that the increase in specialized staff is at the top of his list.

"Our number one question is mental health support for our children, and what it looks like is just more counselors and social workers and school psychologists, as well as several language assistants," said Hodge-Rice.

SPFE, which negotiates a contract with the district every two years, has been in talks since May.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard says that St. Paul's schools are underfunded by more than $ 80 million from the state, including special education and related services. He says the district is forced to take money for its general fund to fill the void.

"I can't be clearer in stating my disappointment that it has come to this," said Gothard. "Those three areas: the gap in state aid, the lack of funds for special education and the rising cost of serving our students who qualify for English language support total $ 80 million."

It's money that Gothard says could be used to strengthen the education that the district could offer the community. He says he is committed to reaching an agreement.

"I have asked my team for mediation sessions scheduled 24 hours a day and seven days a week to reach a contractual agreement," said Gothard.

More mediation dates are scheduled before March 10.