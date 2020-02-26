Sri Lanka vs West Indies: summary and statistics

Sri Lanka concluded a series victory over the West Indies with a game to spare, convincingly winning the second ODI of three in Hambantota for 161 races.

Avishka Fernando (127) and Kusal Mendis (119) beat hundreds, sharing an association of 239 races for the third wicket, as Sri Lanka registered a massive score of 345-8 after being placed first.

The West Indies response was never launched, and visitors finally stumbled on 184 in 39.1 overs, with the Wanindu Hasaranga (3-30) and Lakshan Sandakan (3-57) spinners sharing most of the wickets.