Sports Q: Who is the biggest prospect in the history of the Red Sox?

It's prospect season! I saw that Keith Law has his 100 best prospects now, with Jeter Downs and Tristan Casas as the only Red Sox players who made the first 100. The Rays have a lot of boys, including number one overall Wander Franco, which It could be a great omen. Good for what Chaim Bloom is trying to do here. With all this content of prospects and the determination of the Red Sox to rebuild the agricultural system, I wonder: Who is the best prospect of the Red Sox that never made it? For some reason, I always think of Wilton Veras, but I know there were better prospects than him that didn't work. But who? – Rob D.

Oh man This could be an impossible question to answer, so let's set some parameters. First, let's keep the era of the draft (1965 so far), just because we have more information in this era. I guess in 1933 there could have been a heat stroke that got pertussis or something like that and it was never the same, but I don't know who it would be.

I imagine that many veterans would say that Harry Agganis, a phenomenal athlete and soccer star at Boston University, who signed as an extra baby with the Sox in 1953, and a year later was his first initial base. Agganis, as most know, died of a pulmonary embolism in June 1955 at age 26. He hit .261 in his brief major league career. I would not include it in this list. He did it, fast, and he wasn't near a bust. He has just encountered some tragic circumstances.

So who is it? Well, I have a couple of useful resources here. In 2014, I put together a six-part project (33,000 words) that ranked the 50 best Red Sox prospects of the draft era. It was based on many factors: what was said about them in the Sox media guides when they entered the system, the writings of Peter Gammons in the columns of the Globe (he was the first to cover the children widely and what a delight it was to return and read all those things), the level of production of the players in the minors, with a lot of weight for those who raised large numbers at a very young age.

That project can be found here. Jim Rice was number 1, but Dwight Evans had an incredible case. The only thing I regret is not having included the then prospect of the Red Sox Mookie Betts at number 50. It would have been appropriate.

The other resource I have is a list of the 10 best annual Baseball America prospects for each team from 1983 to now. I love having this at hand. If you want to know who was the prospect number 8 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1991, I can tell you: Pedro Martínez. He peeked out.

I included a couple of busts in my list of the top 50 six years ago because, although they failed, the buzz they generated and the statistics they showed on the children often guaranteed the common places they received when they climbed. Among them were shortstop Juan Bustabad (never trust a prospect with a bust in his last name), gardener Gus Burgess and first baseman Otis Foster. Bustabad made frequent appearances in Gammons' columns, but never had a turn at bat in the majors. He is a candidate for the best prospect who never made it, although perhaps he should never have been considered an important prospect at all given his PAHO of .635 in Single A.

The top 10 of Baseball America are even more useful. Here are some perspectives of the Red Sox that at one time or another were ranked number 1 in the organization: pitcher Mike Brown (1983), shortstop King Quinonez (1985 and & # 39; 86; Ellis Burks was the number 2 in the last year), third baseman Scott Cooper (1989-90), Frankie Rodriguez (1995); Donnie Sadler (1996); and Brian Rose (1998).

Those are only the No. 1 prospects and does not include players like Veras, Phil Plantier or Sam Horn, players who caught fire after the early success in the majors.

Taking all this into consideration, I'm going to say that Sadler's biggest failure was, just because the year he was rated No. 1 as a shortstop, Red Sox prospect No. 2 was another shortstop that apparently wasn't considered his same: Nomar Garciaparra. As we all know, Nomar was better.

So my choice is Sadler, a type of 5 feet 8 inches with a burning speed that could not help trying to be a home runner. But what do others think? Who was the biggest prospect in the history of the Red Sox? I will listen to you in the comments. Surely there is much to choose from.